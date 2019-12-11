Robot vacuum still high on list

A video doorbell is one of the top items that people place on their Christmas list. I’m actually surprised there are still people who don’t own this doorbell that records every movement near the front door and sends it to the owner’s cell phone.
Nearly every day in the news we watch a video from someone’s doorbell surveillance system of a so called “porch pirate” slipping up to the front door and swiping the packages dropped off there. People love to watch and share the videos of what’s happening on their front stoop.
I’ve watched doorbell videos of delivery men doing a little dance as they walk down the homeowner’s sidewalk, little kids rescuing kittens by the front door and other heroic events.
I would think all delivery people would be very careful how they place packages now as their every move is being followed by all of these doorbell video camera owners.
There’s no way a delivery person could get by with throwing a package near the front door from 5 feet away to make better time to get to the next delivery stop. That video would be on the 5 o’clock news.
I’m wondering if our family needs this front door surveillance, and whether a doorbell video should be at the top of my Christmas list. (Or at least underneath the robot vacuum which has been on the list for a couple of years. I’m still vacuuming the old-fashioned way.)
The thing is, we’d need about five cameras as different delivery people like to place our packages in various places.
We’ve found packages by the front door, the back door, the door next to our garage, inside our garage, on top of the grill, on a bench on our patio, and sometimes they’re even found in our machine shed. A porch pirate is going to have to take some time to find any packages delivered to us.
Actually, a doorbell video system isn’t really necessary for us as I work from home, and all I have to do is look out the window to see who is wandering around our house deciding where they should hide our package, or if someone is wandering around hoping to steal that package.
Even though it would be really cool to watch all this commotion on my computer screen, I suppose it’s just as well if I see it with my own eyes from the window.
There are, of course, times when no one is at home, and it might be nice to see who is ringing our doorbell or if some item we’ve been waiting for has arrived. Yet, we could also just see if that package is there when we get back home. We can’t take out all the mystery of our lives.
So, to whom it may concern, robot vacuum is back on top of this year’s Christmas list.