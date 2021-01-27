Robot handy to have, fun to watch

Tom got me what I considered to be the ideal Christmas gift as it included three important things: technology, entertainment and less time cleaning.
On Christmas Eve, I opened up my gift of a robot vacuum cleaner in front of six children who were wondering why their dad hadn’t gotten this for me while they were still living at home.
There are models that will first map your house and then remember where the furniture and walls are so they don’t waste any time wandering around aimlessly.
My robo-vacuum lives a more loose life — it will slide across the floor randomly until it bumps into a wall and then it will slide another direction until it bumps into a chair and gradually the floor gets vacuumed.
It gave the two grandchildren and me lots of entertainment this last weekend as we would watch to see where it would bounce off to next.
Sometimes, Max (we had to name the robot something) would be missing and we’d find him under a shelf trying to find his way out. Another time, he was making a funny noise and here he was tangled up in the lamp cord.
It became a game of “Where’s Max?” because his bouncing would take him under the bed in the extra bedroom one minute and then we’d find him making every effort to drag the bathroom rug out the door the next. The three- and two-year-olds were yelling, “Max, where are you?” and we’d search until we’d find what bedroom he was in so we could jump on the bed so he wouldn’t get us. It was like playing with a new puppy.
We did hear a loud couple of clunks once and the robo-vacuum had tumbled down the basement steps but it had landed on its feet with its blue light on ready to get the dirt in the basement too if need be.
After providing us with all that entertainment, he eventually ran out of battery and rolled to where his charging station was for a re-charge. I pulled out the dirt trap and was pleased to actually dump out dirt. And here we thought he was just skimming our floors for fun.
Having a robot vacuum cleaner makes me think we should look at the new robot lawn mowers that can be programmed to mow your lawn and also return to the power station when it needs to.
I can see it now — the grandkids and I running from a robo-mower as it chases us across the green expanse. It would keep us with entertainment all summer. We’ll see what Mother's Day brings.