OMAHA – One day after Jackson Roberts suffered as a victim of hurdles bad luck, he finished on the other side of that coin.
The Boone Central senior successfully defended his Class B state track and field championships title in the 300-meter hurdles by the slimmest of margins on Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Roberts crossed the finish line in 37.69 seconds, just 0.01 seconds ahead of Elkhorn South’s Jacob Horner.
“The difference is the guy next to me hit the (final) hurdle,” Roberts said. “That’s horrible for him. I feel really bad, but that’s how it goes. It’s hurdles.
“It’s the hardest race there is on the track – there’s obstacles in it. I’ve got to say God helped me on that one because it was totally out of my control whether I was going to beat him or not. He had a great race, and it was wild. It was what we thought it was going to be all year.”
Roberts credited his success in hurdles to his mother as well as the competition he’s faced. He said going head-to-head with Central City’s Tyler Carroll, who placed third, several times this season pushed him to lower his times.
“Class B boys hurdles are insane,” Roberts said. “The 110s didn’t go the way I wanted to, not even making the finals. I knew I had to come back and work my butt off in these 300s. I’m not sure how I got it, but I’m glad I did.”
Roberts missed out on the 110 finals – an event he was runner-up in last year – after clipping the first hurdle in Wednesday’s preliminaries. But he said that turn of events may have indirectly led to his gold in the 300s.
“I’ve been having some hamstring troubles, and I’m finally getting it fixed,” he said. “My uncle did some good work on me. It might have been a blessing in disguise that I didn’t run that because then I might not have been able to do this.”
Roberts collected his first medal of the meet in the morning by placing sixth in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 4.75 inches.
“I did what I usually do,” he said. “Some other people didn’t do as well as they usually do, so that got me higher up on the podium than I was expecting. I’m happy about it. It’s been a great day.”