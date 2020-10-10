Lacy Kimes wants Northeast Nebraskans to know that homelessness in the state isn’t just a big-city issue.
Homeless numbers in the Norfolk area have steadily risen over the past decade, and that’s a big reason why Kimes helped bring the Project Homeless Connect event to town in 2017.
The organization’s annual service day was Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, and more than 35 organizations from the area provided assistance to locals in need.
The event provides those struggling with homelessness with an opportunity to access a variety of services, including a hot meal, a haircut, medical testing, case management, employment readiness, legal counsel, vision services, Medicaid and economic assistance and immigration services. Every service was free, and no proof of income was required.
“Back in 2016, a group of providers in Northeast Nebraska got together, and we looked at the numbers of homelessness in Northeast Nebraska, and we recognized a trend,” Kimes said. “That trend is that homelessness is rising in Northeast Nebraska, and there needs to be more done to address that.”
Kimes, the event’s chairwoman, estimated that approximately 300 households attended Friday’s Project Homeless Connect event, which went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We worked with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and put together a COVID safety plan, and with an event this large, you just want to make sure you’re doing everything to keep everyone safe,” Kimes said. “So that created some challenges and some extra work, but realistically, our numbers have been great.”
Despite the unusual circumstances, Kimes said there were ample volunteers for the event. Some volunteers were in charge of recording the number of each specific guest and what services they were in need of, while others helped navigate event attendees to specific services they needed.
Nearly two dozen Norfolk Catholic High School students helped package food and load the food in cars at the event’s food pantry, which was organized by Ryan Kimes.
Lacy Kimes said that regardless of what responsibility the volunteers were given, they each had the same goal in mind — to have a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of Norfolkans who need a boost.
“Several volunteers and several service providers have been here every year we’ve had the event, and many of them have said that they will keep coming back,” she said. “That’s because they realize the significance of what’s going on here and the impact it has on people’s lives.”
A big part of Project Homeless Connect, Kimes said, is not only to provide services to those in need, but to educate the community on what homelessness is and what it looks like in Northeast Nebraska.
Most people think of somebody lying on a park bench when they hear the word “homeless,” and while that’s true to some degree, Kimes said, the most common form of homelessness seen in the area is couch surfing from residence to residence.
Several homeless individuals in Norfolk don’t have a permanent place to rest their heads every night, and Kimes said a big part of Project Homeless Connect is to help these individuals find employment and, in turn, a place of permanent residence.
“Everybody that comes into the Project leaves with a plan of action,” Kimes said. “We want to be able to help them continue on the paths to success.”
One of the service providers at this year’s event was Oasis Counseling International, which provides individual, family and group counseling for children, adolescents, adults, couples and marital counseling. Oasis also provides drug and alcohol addiction support, cognitive behavioral therapy and intensive outpatient programs, among other services.
Dr. Mark Stortvedt, who has represented Oasis at Project Homeless Connect each of the past three years, said mental health services and drug and alcohol support have become a growing need in the area, and it’s especially important that individuals reach out and address the issues they may be struggling with.
“One of the changes that we’ve discovered in the 10 years is that a lot of people with drug addictions also have a mental health diagnosis,” Stortvedt said. “Many of them are using drugs and alcohol to medicate with, so a lot of our focus is providing for those who have a dual diagnosis.”
Stortvedt said some people who approach him at Project Homeless Connect request evaluations, but because mental health can be difficult to talk about with others present, most people simply grab a brochure to learn about the services Oasis provides and reach out at a later time.
Stortvedt said Oasis is one of the service providers who will continue to partake in Norfolk’s Project Homeless Connect event because of its significant importance to the community.
“Last year, we had four people that actually underwent a depression and anxiety screening, and the next day, three of those called back to reach out for services,” Stortvedt said. “So, I think it’s really important we’re here; not just us, but every service provider who’s a part of this project. Hundreds of people are being impacted one way or another. This is something we look forward to every year.”