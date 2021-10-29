Ringing in a new generation of fingers?

In addition to tales of lottery ticket winners, stories of high school rings that were found umpteen years after being lost comprise some of the top items on odd news websites.
For example, on UPI’s Odd News site this week, one of the featured stories was about a guy who found a 1948 South Carolina high school class ring with his metal detector and returned it to the family of the now-deceased owner of the ring. This is just one of many similar stories of lost-and-then-found high school class rings.
At some point, though, I expect such stories to decrease in frequency — until, finally, they won’t exist at all.
Why? I think that such stories will go the way of black-and-white TVs because people won’t have class rings to lose.
When I was in high school on the East Coast in the middle to late 1970s, everyone whom I knew purchased a class ring.
It was a big deal. We purchased our rings in our junior year of high school. When the rings arrived, we participated in a class ring ceremony in which we received our ring and then walked through a giant cardboard replica of a ring suspended from the ceiling by ropes, as if we had just joined some magnificent society and become elevated to some special status.
Fast-forward to the late 1980s and early 1990s, when I taught school in North Central Nebraska. Although there was no elaborate ceremony to celebrate the acquisition of rings, many of the high schoolers did purchase class rings.
Fast-forward again to the 2010s, when my children were in high school. Neither of my kids was interested in a class ring, and only a tiny percentage of their classmates purchased a class ring.
Part of this, I suspect, is due to the lack of ring conformity. When I was in high school, everyone ordered a ring that looked the same. They all had green stones (because our class colors were green and white), encircled by the name of the school; the founding year of the school, an image of an old mill with a mill wheel (symbols of the school) and the graduating year of the student.
Now, at least in the schools around here with which I am familiar, students may order any type of ring with any kind of stone. Many look nothing like a traditional class ring but rather look more like a standard piece of jewelry.
If the ring doesn’t evoke a sense of belonging to a particular class in a particular school, why bother?
The other reason for the general lack of interest in rings, I suspect, is due to the astronomical cost of the rings.
To be honest, I don’t remember how much my ring cost because my parents paid for it. I’m sure it wasn’t cheap. But nowadays, the price of a ring is shocking — hundreds of dollars, including some over $500!
Did that class ring from the 1940s cost relatively as much as it would now? Doubtful. People tend to be more careful with extremely expensive items.
That said, irresponsibility really knows no wealth boundaries, so I imagine that some of these outrageously priced rings will be uncovered by metal detectors at some point, relics of a time period when a few people still indulged in class rings. I also imagine that any odd news stories still featuring found-and-returned rings will all reveal that the ring owners were exceptionally wealthy — and, in fact, were only able to buy their rings because they had won the lottery.
