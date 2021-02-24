Rights of protesters

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.
I think what goes without saying, is that a protest should be nonviolent, and if it is, they should have the freedom to protest and get their message across. Protesters don’t need a permit to march on roads or sidewalks, as long as they are not disrupting car traffic or intervening in pedestrian traffic. They are permitted to speak out on public places, such as government buildings, as long as they are not blocking entrances or keeping others from building’s purposes.
A protester’s rights lay strongly in the traditional public forums which include streets, sidewalks and parks. When legally present in an area of public, protesters are allowed to photograph and video things in view, but private property owners may set rules on the usage of video and photos. Police are required to treat protesters equally, while being allowed to keep antagonistic groups apart from one another while having both groups in view of each other.
If one feels that their rights are being violated in some way, they must write down everything down that they remember, which includes the officer’s badge, patrol car numbers and the agency in which the officer works for. They also must get contact information from nearby witnesses and have photographic evidence of any injuries. They can than file a complaint with the agency.