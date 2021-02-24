Blog 20 Below

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.

I think what goes without saying, is that a protest should be nonviolent, and if it is, they should have the freedom to protest and get their message across. Protesters don’t need a permit to march on roads or sidewalks, as long as they are not disrupting car traffic or intervening in pedestrian traffic. They are permitted to speak out on public places, such as government buildings, as long as they are not blocking entrances or keeping others from building’s purposes.

A protester’s rights lay strongly in the traditional public forums which include streets, sidewalks and parks. When legally present in an area of public, protesters are allowed to photograph and video things in view, but private property owners may set rules on the usage of video and photos. Police are required to treat protesters equally, while being allowed to keep antagonistic groups apart from one another while having both groups in view of each other.

If one feels that their rights are being violated in some way, they must write down everything down that they remember, which includes the officer’s badge, patrol car numbers and the agency in which the officer works for. They also must get contact information from nearby witnesses and have photographic evidence of any injuries. They can than file a complaint with the agency.

Tags

In other news

The driving force to change

The driving force to change

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their…

Rights of protesters

Rights of protesters

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.

A firsthand experience

A firsthand experience

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was…

Protests pave way for change

Protests pave way for change

Recently, a March For Life demonstration was held in Norfolk. Although the purpose of this demonstration — the abolition of abortion — is a controversial, divisive issue certain to inflame passions, the demonstration itself should not be. After all, social and political protest is woven into…

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 