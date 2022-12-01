After several successful years of guiding the boys program followed by a departure from coaching to serve a stint as Norfolk High’s athletic director, Ben Ries will be back on the bench this season as coach of the Panthers’ girls program.
Ries, a 1995 Norfolk High graduate, took over as Norfolk’s boys basketball coach right after graduation from the University of South Dakota and coached the Panthers for 14 seasons, accumulating a 244-95 career record and guiding nine teams to the state tournament
Under Ries, the Panthers finished as the Class A state runners-up in 2010, as well as a third-place (2011) and a fourth-place finish (2014).
“I was very fortunate to come back here at age 23, and I don’t think I would have been able to do that anywhere else, other than a place that I knew so well,” Ries said. “I had tremendous mentors and administrators that really helped me along those first few years. I always had people I could go to, people who were my coaches and teachers when I was in high school.
“It was a unique opportunity that fell into place. People forget about how hard it was early on. Those first few years, we got kicked around pretty good at times.”
But, Ries added, those first few teams became the foundation of what the program developed in the following years — grittiness, toughness and good chemistry.
When the opportunity arose to become Norfolk High’s athletic director, Ries took the job and remained in the position for five years.
“I think the AD job has changed quite a bit over the eras. There are a lot of ADs around my age that have had to make tough decisions about how much time they want to be away from their families,” Ries said. “It’s a rewarding job, but it’s also challenging. It’s hard to be away from your family.
“There was also something where I always had this little tug with coaching. I like being around kids in the classroom, so that was really a draw as I was thinking about what I’d do after being an administrator. Maybe someday, down the road, (being an administrator) is something I’d consider doing again.”
A COVID-related health issue forced Ries to step away from Norfolk High for a school year, but with the help of “some really good people that have been there through that whole process, doctors and friends,” he said, “I feel as good physically as I have in a long, long time.”
The chance to coach again arrived when Jared Oswald chose to resign as the girls basketball coach, and there was a position available teaching physical education — a position Ries had held during his first 14 years at Norfolk.
“I felt like I needed a challenge, a project. I care about the school, the programs, the coaches,” Ries said. “I really liked the idea of mentorship, helping younger coaches that are trying to get their feet wet — in any sport — and there are some young coaches involved in the girls program.
“Jared Oswald did a great job for several years, and they had a pretty stable staff through that time and did a lot of good things. I wanted to provide that stability for the program, and we’ve got some coaches on our staff that are young and new, so that’s an exciting opportunity to work with people like that, too. Hopefully, we can continue to keep the program moving in a positive direction.”
Assisting Ries this season are Chris Koozer, Morgan Wilken, Rhe Anderson and Tracy Trumper.
Now, as the head coach, Ries will guide a Panthers squad that returns just one starter from last year’s 6-17 season — senior Cameryn Skiff — but Tasha Eisenhauer, a junior letter winner, played significant minutes. Another junior, Emerson Waldow, also saw action in a number of games.
Ries said Norfolk does have four additional seniors — Caitlin Christian, Brynn Headlee, Kaia Kollmar and Abigail Ruda — who, along with Skiff, “will provide great leadership for young players trying to crack the varsity lineup.”
“Individually, we’ve got to make some strides in the fundamentals of playing basketball — passing and shooting and understanding the game,” Ries said. “I really feel like this group, especially some of our older group, are great leaders, hard workers, and I think they can set the tone and, hopefully, a great example for years to come.
“We definitely have some deficiencies that we’ve got to work on, but that’s why we practice. It’s going to be hard to know how many games we can win, but I feel really good about this team and developing the chemistry, the skills and an identity of how we can play to be successful.”
Ries said he realizes that accomplishing all of that is going to be a challenge, which makes him appreciate the kids and the coaches who are willing to step up to take on that challenge to be focused on consistent improvement throughout the season.
“Right now, we’re talking about playing at different positions where they haven’t played,” Ries said. “We want to give different opportunities to different people, which may be one of the themes of our year — to try different things.
“There’s going to be a certain amount of trial and error as we go, with schemes, personnel. We’ve talked about that with the players and the parents, that we’ll need to be adaptable and flexible as we go through this process.”
Ries said that there’s an excitement in wanting to see how much this team can improve throughout the season.
“Right now we’re working on getting a sense of what it means to compete on every play,” Ries said. “We talk a lot about multiple efforts, giving the first effort, but being willing to give a second and a third effort — a relentless attitude repeatedly.”
Norfolk High girls basketball roster
Seniors: Caitlin Christian, Brynn Headlee, Kaia Kollmar, Abigail Ruda and Cameryn Skiff.
Juniors:Raina Andreasen, Tasha Eisenhauer and Emerson Waldow.
Sophomores: Skylar Indra, Gracy Canham, Lexy Kettler, Jaden Kiichler, Emma Long, Adalia McWilliams, Jaisa Petty and Hailey Wacker.
Freshmen: Atley Baumann, Brooklyn Branz, Bo Caskey, Maddi Fineran, Alexis Maxey, Taylor Mazuch, Brynn Peterson, Harlie Ruppert, Taylor Schwede and Brynn Sterud.