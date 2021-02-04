BATTLE CREEK — While the Guardian Angels Central Catholic girls never fully found their rhythm on offense, a strong third quarter on the defensive end was enough to get them the 35-26 win against Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Mid-State Girls Conference semifinal.
The Lady Bluejays led the Lady Trojans 7-6 at the end of the first quarter and 18-15 at the end of the first half. Their high intensity defense wreaked havoc on the Lady Trojan offense in the third quarter, holding them to 0 points.
Coach Jerry Stracke of Guardian Angels Central Catholic said, “They play great defense, and we didn’t get a chance to score a lot of points. We had to rely a lot on our defense, and we were able to shut them down like they shut us down, so it was a game where you had to grind things out.”
GACC didn’t let Hartington CC score in the third quarter, but the Lady Bluejays scored 7 points themselves. Actually, Brenna Rief of GACC scored all 7 points in the third quarter herself which was a part of her 17 total points.
“She’s a great leader,” Stracke said. “That’s the first thing. She holds the team together. She scored her 1000th career point in the last conference game, so we rely on her for a lot of different things.”
The Lady Bluejays are now 17-2 on the season and look to be near the top of Class C2. Coach Stracke said after the offensive showing Thursday that his team has a few areas to work on before district time.
“We need to make the easy shots and our free throws. We need to hit the boards harder, be a lot more efficient on the offensive end and keep playing our defense because it keeps us in games.”
GACC was led by Brenna Rief who scored 17 points. Taylor Timmerman added 7 points.
The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls had a few big shots during the second half including a 4-point play by Megan Heimes. However, each big shot was followed by a GACC bucket on the other end.
Coach Craig Wortmann of Hartington Cedar Catholic said, “They’re a really good team, and that’s what they do. We were trying to get back into that game and get a couple of buckets in a row coming off of that third quarter where we didn’t make any points. It’s tough to keep it going, but our defense was strong enough to at least give us a chance.”
Wortmann gave a lot of credit to GACC for forcing a lot of turnovers and taking advantage of the opportunity in front of them.
“We stress and work on it a lot. We’re kind of built differently. They want to go a little bit quicker, and we want to run our half-court stuff. We really tried to take advantage where we could. They’re guards are just very quick and good shooters. We’re always talking about trying to get to that 50 or 40-point mark because if you can get there, you can win a lot of games.”
Hartington CC has more tough games remaining on their schedule including Pierce. Wortmann said his team will look to play their style and try to create some momentum before the games that really count in district play.
“We have really good competition that we’ll play all the way through subdistricts. We just want to find a way to continue to play together on the offensive and defensive side of the ball and build on it quarter after quarter. That’s what we’re going to work on over the next few weeks and hopefully it spills into subdistricts, and we can keep moving from that point.”
The Lady Trojans were led by Brooklyn Kuehn and her 8 points.
In the second Mid-State Girls Conference semifinal, Crofton put together a solid second quarter and kept building on their lead the rest of the game to win 56-38 over O’Neill.
Coach Aaron Losing of Crofton said, “I thought we got some transition going in the second quarter and tired them out. They got into a little foul trouble which helped us out also. I thought our kids stayed aggressive, and we feel like if our kids just stay focused and aggressive on the offensive and defensive end, we can wear teams down a little of the course of the game, and I thought we did that in the second quarter.”
Three of the Lady Warriors’ starters are juniors this year, including Alexis Folkers who scored 15 points for her team. Losing said they sure are definitely glad she plays for them and not someone else.
“I think she’s really solid and smart. She has a high basketball I.Q. She has a good all-around skill set. She passes the ball pretty well. She can score from the outside or drive to the hoop, but she does more than score for us. She gets us into our offense well and helps us stay organized while on the defensive end, she’s often asked to guard a tough assignment as well.”
With district and state tournament play a few weeks away, Losing said he wants his team to keep doing what they have been, and that will lead them where they want.
“We’re just hoping to build consistency. I feel like the last several games including tonight, we’ve been pretty solid on the defensive end. I think we’ve been improving our rebounding also. Just learning to play together and confident on the offensive end.”
The Lady Warriors were led by senior Lacey Sprakel and her 16 points. Alexis Folkers pitched in 15.
Crofton ended the first quarter up 15-13. They won the second quarter 15-6, and a lot of that had to do with foul trouble according to Coach Brock Eichelberger of O’Neill.
“Three starters were sitting on the bench for four minutes, and that kicked our butt. We couldn’t handle the ball as well as we needed to. We had about 25 points worth sitting on the bench, and they feasted on it. Against a good team, you have to stay in contact, and it’s tough with three starters sitting on the bench.”
The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 16-4. Despite the loss, Eichelberger said his team is a state tournament caliber team.
“I think it is, but we’re in a tough district. We’ve got Broken Bow, they’re No. 2 in powerpoints. We’ve got Ord, Ainsworth and ourselves. I think every one of those teams has been rated in the top 10 in C1 sometime this year. We’re going to need some luck along the way. We need to stay out of foul trouble. Our bench isn’t extremely deep, and that’s kind of the way we’ve played all year. I hope we can hit our stride and learn from today’s game.
The Lady Eagles were led by Lauren Young and her 12 points.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Crofton will play for the Mid-State Girls Conference championship on Saturday.
First girls semifinal
Hartington CC 6 9 0 11 — 26
GACC 7 11 7 10 — 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-7): Jordyn Steffen 3, Laney Kathol 2, Megan Heimes 6, Brynn Wortmann 7, Brooklyn Kuehn 8.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (18-2): Sophia Hass 3, Livia Hunke 4, Brenna Rief 17, Kassidy Kaup 1, Taylor Timmerman 7, Brandi Doernemann 3.
Second girls semifinal
Crofton 15 15 15 11 — 56
O’Neill 13 6 8 11 — 38
Crofton (17-3): Alexis Folkers 15, Jayden Jordan 6, Ella Wragge 11, Kaley Einrem 6, Lacey Sprakel 16, Caitlin Guenther 2.
O’Neill (16-4): Emma Smith 2, Kiersten Welke 3, Alyssa Eichelberger 10, Meg Schluns 9, Zelie Sorensen 2, Lauren Young 12.