Twenty-seven cars lined up to compete in the first-ever “Elkhorn 100” at Off Road Speedway Tuesday night.
The race, a 100-lap feature that concluded the XR Super Series’ two-day Super Late Model special event at the track, offered a $100,000 purse to the winner.
That winner, Ricky Thornton, Jr.--a 32-year-old driver from Martinsville, Indiana–notched his first victory of the 2023 XR season.
Thornton, Jr. expressed his thanks to XR Events “for putting up big money” and added recognition to the estimated record-breaking crowd in attendance.
“I want to thank the fans at Off Road Speedway who supported the event in such a big way,” Thornton, Jr. said. “What a race!”
Thornton, Jr., began racing in 2005 at the age of 14 and eventually started racing Lucas Oil late models in 2018–winning both the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year title and Dirt Track World Championship in 2021.
Thornton, Jr. boasts an overall win total of 368–including more than 30 championships–with a career record of 22 wins in 75 XR races, with 54 top five finishes overall.
In Tuesday’s Elkhorn 100, Thornton, Jr. started on the outside of row two and immediately became embroiled in a competitive seven-car battle, with Daulton Wilson (Fayetteville, NC) taking the early lead.
Wilson maintained his advantage during the race’s first 36 laps–despite five caution restarts–until Thornton, Jr. closed to Wilson’s rear quarter panel coming out of turn four on one lap, and then pulled alongside in the same turn the next time around the track, before briefly holding the lead for a pair of laps until Wilson managed to move back to the front with 60 laps left as the leaders moved into lapped traffic.
Four laps later, Thornton, Jr. moved his No. 20(RT) car back into the lead but, 20 laps later, a new challenger appeared–Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois.
Pierce grabbed the lead temporarily with 37 laps remaining, staying in the lead for 18 laps until Thornton, Jr. exploded out of turn two during the restart following the race’s eighth and final caution.
At this point, just 16 of the original 27 cars remained, but Thornton, Jr.--who led the final 19 laps–still caught lapped cars once more, but navigated his way through them the final dozen laps to secure the win.
Pierce, who spent most of the race in second place but had slipped to third on a handful of occasions, ultimately finished second, while Kyle Bronson of Brandon, Florida, took third place.
Rounding out the top five were Brandon Sheppard (New Berlin, Illinois) and Wilson.
Winners of a pair of “B” features preceding the Elkhorn 100 were Ryan Gustin of Marshalltown, Iowa,and Sheppard.
Three area drivers participated in the “A” feature, all of Norfolk, but only Ben Sukup completed the race, finishing 18th. Tad Pospisil and Junior Coover both left the race prior to its conclusion but were awarded 23rd and 26th place, respectively.
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (27 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Ricky Thornton, Jr., Martinsville, IND; 2. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill; 3. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL; 4. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill; 5. Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC; 6. Tanner English, Benton, KY; 7. Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS; 8. Devin Moran, Dresden, OH; 9. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill; 10. Dennis Erb, Jr., Carpentersville Ill; 11. Brandon Overton, Evans, GA; 12. Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA; 13. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN; 14. Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX; 15. Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, IA; 16. Dillon McCowan, Urbana, MO; 17. Matt Cosner, Ridgeley, WV; 18. Ben Sukup, Norfolk; (DNF) 19. Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IND; (DNF) 20. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA; (DNF) 21. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA; (DNF) 22. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, CA.; (DNF) 23. Tad Pospisil, Norfolk; (DNF) 24. Morgan Bagley, Longview, TX; (DNF) 25. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY; (DNF) 26. Junior Coover, Norfolk; (DNF) 27. Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA.
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (8 cars) (“B” feature 1) 1. Gustin, 2. T. Erb, 3. Shirley, 4. Junghans, 5. McCreadie, 6. Hilsabeck, 7. Sukup, 8. Coover.
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (9 cars) (“B” feature 2) 1. Sheppard, 2. Overton, 3. Bruening, 4. Conder, 5. Larson, 6. Pospisil, 7. Dotson, 8. McCowan, 9. Bagley.