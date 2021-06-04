Ricketts doubts Biden administration 30 by 30 approach at town hall

Gov. Pete Ricketts brought his town hall campaign opposing the Biden administration’s 30 by 30 initiative to the Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday afternoon nearly one month after the president received a coordinated report from several federal agencies on American conservation efforts.
The May 6 report’s language focused on voluntary contributions from private landowners and stressed the importance of honoring private property rights while achieving President Joe Biden’s goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
According to the report, titled “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” “there is a strong stewardship ethic among America’s fishers, farmers, ranchers, forest owners and other private landowners. U.S. working lands and waters give our nation food and fiber and keep rural and coastal communities healthy and prosperous. … Efforts to conserve and restore America’s lands and waters must respect the rights of private property owners.”
Ricketts is skeptical, saying the initiative is a “land grab,” which U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack disputes.
“They said they want to work with local folks,” Ricketts said in his remarks. “My experience working with the Biden administration, they don’t care what we think in the state. They have no interest in working with local folks. When agricultural Secretary Vilsack says it’s not a land grab, you know it’s a land grab.”
The governor said Nebraska, where 97% of land is privately owned, would participate in federal-state working groups if they take place, but he said that in his experience officials in the Biden administration “really don’t care.”
Leaders at the event pointed to the effectiveness of private landowners as conservationists going back decades.
“I ranch with my family, and our pastures are named after the people that came before us,” said Sherry Vinton, vice president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “Our mold has been to conserve land every day. And we’re going to conserve 100% of the land today and tomorrow, not just 30% by 2030.”
The Biden administration’s plan takes a hard look at decades-long climate concerns and does what its proponents say is necessary to “avoid the most catastrophic impacts of that (climate) crisis,” according to the preamble to Biden’s Executive Order 14008.
One advocacy group that supports the initiative, the Center for American Progress, has pushed for similar efforts, with a proposal for 30% land conservation dating back to 2019.
“The 30 by 30 plan specifically comes from a Center for American Progress, which is a liberal think tank, paper from August 2019, where they said that the United States is losing the equivalent of a football field every 30 seconds to development,” Ricketts said. “They (the Biden administration) basically copied — plagiarized — that Center for American Progress report.”
That report, titled “How Much Nature Should America Keep?” outlined arguments based on the writings of ecologist Edward Wilson, who recommended half of the Earth’s surface be conserved in a natural state in a New York Times opinion piece in 2016 as a prescription to “save upward of 90% of the rest of life,” according to Wilson.
Opponents of the initiative, led by Ricketts, identify the 30 by 30 push as one step in a broader radical liberal agenda to permanently conserve 50% of U.S. land and say the plan would drastically raise the burden of property taxes while putting more land under federal control.
Ricketts said that when congressional staffers were challenging U.S. Department of the Interior officials and asked how the department planned to achieve its goal, officials allegedly responded by saying “we’re going to use every tool in the toolbox.” Though not attributed to a specific official within the U.S. Department of the Interior, the American Stewards of Liberty — which provided its February “Guide to Fight 30 x 30” to the town hall’s organizers to distribute to attendees — referenced similar language in a report from issue seven of its Liberty Matters News Service communications arm.
The American Stewards report characterized the language as coming from a 10-minute White House presentation and question and answer session in April. The governor said the toolbox remark is “a very scary statement for the government to make.”
His constituents agreed. Among the attendees of the town hall were advocates for the Convention of States movement, which calls for Nebraskans and Americans to organize and pursue action through Article V of the U.S. Constitution to consider amendments to the nation’s charter that would impose limits on federal power and redefine the nature of Washington politics.
Others in attendance put the initiative in context with more specific government efforts like closing the step-up in basis tax loophole, which could affect farmers and force some into situations where they have no choice but to either sell their land or agree to conservation easements.
“I think we refer to it as the carrot and stick approach,” said Tanya Storer, Cherry County commissioner. “Even in the Biden administration’s little they gave on the 30 by 30 and in the new America the Beautiful plan, they emphasize willing and voluntary programs. Oftentimes, you can create a situation where you create someone who becomes a voluntary seller or participant.”
As a county commissioner, Storer oversees an area of federally designated protected wilderness that bears strict limitations on vehicle use and commercial enterprise.
“Any sort of government overreach that reduces the value of land such as permanent conservation easements do or land acquisitions do will reduce the valuation base of your county and therefore put a greater burden on the remaining taxpayers,” Storer said.
Storer deemed it the right of property owners to put their land under conservation easement if they so choose, though she and Ricketts both urged landowners pursuing this route to read the contract carefully and ensure they do not put their land under permanent conservation easement if they do not intend to.
The speakers further urged attendees and landowners in general to talk to their neighbors, both about the 30 by 30 initiative and about putting land under conservation easement if they should choose to do so.
* * *
Want to learn more?
More details about the Biden administration’s plan, along with a more comprehensive look at data available to the administration, will be available to the public in an “America the Beautiful update” by the end of the year if the May 6 report’s recommendations are followed. More information about the opposition to the 30 by 30 initiative may be found at governor.nebraska.gov or at the American Stewards of Liberty’s website.