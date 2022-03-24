According to Norfolk Catholic boys and girls track and field coach Tim Kassmeier, the Knights have “a chance to be pretty solid teams” if he and his coaches can develop athletes to fill in the various events around four returning qualifiers on both the boys and girls squads.
The Norfolk Catholic boys earned third place as a team in 2021 — just a few points out of second — with the help of Kade Pieper, a junior who finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus at state last year, while senior Ben Hammond took fifth in the 3,200. The state champion 4x100 relay returns Mason Timmerman, a junior, and sophomore Carter Janssen, and the Knights have several candidates to fill the other two legs.
“A big key to our state finish as a team last year was Jackson Clausen, but with these core guys on our boys team, we feel really good about that,” Kassmeier said. “Hopefully we can put two more pieces around that 4x100 and see what we can do.”
“We’re hoping that being a year older and a year stronger, that Mason Timmerman — in his second year of track — can take a big step for us,” he said. “And Carter Janssen was hurt most of the season, so we never really got to see what he could do until he got to state in the 4x100. We’re hoping he can have a big year for us, too.”
Kassmeier said Janssen and Timmerman would be a strength in the sprints and junior Kanyon Talton should lead the way in middle-distance races, while Hammond and fellow senior Trey Foecking will pace the Knights’ distance group.
Sophomore Brandon Kollars will join Pieper in the throws, and junior John Clausen and sophomore Clayton Carney are Norfolk Catholic’s pole vaulters.
“We also have a good group of underclassmen to help in many areas,” Kassmeier said. “We’ll need to find jumpers and hurdlers to help contribute.”
The girls also bring back state qualifiers in junior Channatee Robles, who finished 10th in the high jump, as well as another high jump qualifier in senior Tiffani Peitz. Juniors CC Kann and Morgan Miller each ran on Norfolk Catholic’s 4x800 relay that earned sixth place at state. Those performances helped the Knights finish 10th overall at the state meet.
The girls team has plenty of quality, starting with returners Robles and Peitz in the high jump and Kann and Miller in middle-distance races. Sophomores Allison Brungardt and Aubrey Barnes should be strong in the sprints, while Saylor Fischer will lead the way in the hurdles, Quinlyn Kennel in the throws and Josy Mrsny in the pole vault. Barnes and Lauren Preister also should be team leaders in the long and triple jump, respectively.
“I think we can be competitive in all the relays,” Kassmeier said. “We eventually need to find one relay that we can count on.”
What matters most to the Knights is being at their best at the end of the season.
“We want to be prepared to compete at the end of the season, with both groups having a top three finish in the Mid-State Conference meet,” Kassmeier said. “Then we want to get kids among the top two spots in as many events as possible at our district to get as many people to state as possible, then compete as well as we can to get everyone who qualifies a medal at state, if possible.”
“We want to get better every time out and, if we do, to compete for a top 10 finish at state in the boys division — and if we have a good weekend to be in the top five,” he said. “Likewise, on the girls side, we hope to be in the top 20 and, if we’ve improved and have a good meet, perhaps a top 10 finish.”
Kassmeier will emphasize the hurdles and high jump events, along with the help of assistant coaches Terry Glenn (pole vault, throws), Michaela Bellar (sprints, long and triple jump) and Jon Krings (middle and long distance).
Norfolk Catholic boys track and field roster
Seniors: Trey Foecking and Ben Hammond.
Juniors: Caden Arens, John Clausen, Karter Kerkman, Ty Lammers, Kade Pieper, Ethan Reardon, Kanyon Talton and Mason Timmerman.
Sophomores: Clayton Carney, Alec Foecking, Carter Janssen, Brandon Kollars, Dominic Liess, Noah Morland, Ben Sousek and Mason Weidner.
Freshmen: Blake Buresh, Shaun Clinch, Mason Dusek, Carter Fisher, Nathan Kalous, Tyler Pfeifer, Tyson Risinger, Alexander Rios, Owen Snodgrass and Trevin Sukup.
Norfolk Catholic girls track and field roster
Seniors: Letlizia Fumagalli and Tiffani Peitz.
Juniors: Piper Craig, Saylor Fischer, CC Kann, Quinlyn Kennel, Grace Koch, Lauren Preister, Morgan Miller, Josy Mrsny and Channatee Robles.
Sophomores: Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Kadee Clinch, Grace Fanta and Avery Yosten.
Freshmen: Danielle Carney, Eva Hartzell, Kenzie Janssen and Kalie Preister.