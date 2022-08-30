The Norfolk Catholic boys cross country team may be in a reload phase after a Class D state championship effort a year ago.
The Knights have four of their top seven runners back from that team — which also won all of its meets during the season — and, with talented underclassmen among the squad of 13 boys to provide depth, second-year coach Jon Krings said he thinks that, if the team can stay healthy, a repeat title isn’t out of the question.
“Our boys team has a lot of returning letter winners, seven altogether, with three of those back from our state championship team,” Krings said. “We’re still pretty deep this year. Thirteen boys is a good number for a Class D cross country team.”
In Krings’ first year, Norfolk Catholic finished as the Class D state runner-up.
“(Longtime) coach Doug Zoucha had put together a dynasty, and I’m just trying to keep it alive,” Krings said.
Returning for the Knights are state qualifiers Alec Foecking, a junior who placed 23rd at state in 2021 and senior Nolan Thramer, who finished 34th.
Joining them is Dominic Liess, a junior who missed the past season because of an injury but recorded a 14th-place finish as a freshman at the state meet.
Other candidates back for Norfolk Catholic are sophomores Yair Santiago, whom Krings said showed promise as a varsity runner last year before a stress fracture hindered his performance, and Nathan Kalous, who “looks really good” in workouts so far.
Newcomers to the squad whom Krings described as noticeable with conditioning and running form early on include sophomore Emmett Haake and freshman Blaise Kann.
“I think our team has talented runners that can challenge what would appear to be our top runners,” Krings said. “We put that out there, that if they want to (take those positions), go get them.”
Krings said he feels the Knights’ emphasis on pack running contributes to the team’s success, but this season, with runners coming back from injuries, his concern is “the lack of a (conditioning) base” being established — which may not be established until the Mid-State Conference meet.
“The conference meet will be a good measuring stick of how healthy we are and how fast we’re running,” Krings said. “At that point we’ll know how much rest to give them, how many fast workouts they can handle.”
The team’s goal is to qualify for state as one of the top three teams in the district and place among the top five at the state meet.
“Our slogan this season is ‘stride for stride,’ ” Krings said. “First of all, with each stride of the season, we’re getting better. But, also, playing off the idea of pack running, with each stride, we’re in sync with each other — moving together.”
The Norfolk Catholic girls squad has three runners — all returnees from last year — with senior CC Kann the lone state qualifier. Kann finished 28th at state last season but also qualified individually as a sophomore.
Another runner, Jordan Aschoff, a junior, just missed state last year but qualified as a freshman the year before.
“CC is a great runner and a great leader. She is so driven, and it’s so much fun watching her pull the other girls with her,” Krings said. “I think Jordan will be much closer to CC, which is exciting. I have high hopes that they’re going to be running together since CC has placed at most meets in the past.”
Sophomore Miranda Headley rounds out the Knights’ three-girl team, but Krings pointed out that the trio could — with the score-three format of the district meet — still qualify for the state meet as a team.
“At some of our meets during the regular season, the scoring is based on six runners, with four counting in the team scoring,” Krings said. “But at the district and state meet in Class D, five runners compete with the top three scoring. So they still have something to work toward at the end of the season. At the end of the season, we’re a team, and I think they’ve got a lot of potential.
“Our motto is the same as the boys, ‘stride for stride’ we’re working with each other for each other.”
Norfolk Catholic boys cross country roster
Seniors: Owen Ash, Nolan Thramer and Khoa Tran.
Juniors: Dominic Liess and Alec Foecking.
Sophomores: Emmett Haake, Yair Santiago and Nathan Kalous.
Freshmen: Jonah Ash, Omar Contreras, Zachary Foecking, Blaise Kann, and Justin Leader.
Norfolk Catholic girls cross country roster
Senior: CC Kann.
Junior: Jordan Aschoff.
Sophomore: Miranda Headley.