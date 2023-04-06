HARTINGTON — A quartet of returning state medalists were in action and Hartington Cedar Catholic swept the team titles in the Hartington-Newcastle invite on Thursday at the Hartington Community Complex.
The boys went into the 4x400-meter relay holding a 108½-104 lead over Menno of South Dakota. The Trojans beat out the Wolves by a little more than six seconds for first place, securing the team title.
The girls had a bit more breathing room, beating out Menno 129-97.
Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau was impressed with how competitive the athletes were.
“We finally got multiple days of practice leading into a meet, which really helped,” he said. “I think our kids really stepped up. We improved in a lot of areas from where we were last Tuesday, so that was good to see.”
The Trojans finished second as teams in the Cedar Catholic invite on March 28. It was the Trojans’ first outdoor meet of the year.
Headlining the returning state medalists was Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker.
The senior won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 20.07 seconds and the 3,200 in 9:23.28. He also ran second on the 4x800 team that took home first place.
Noecker is thankful not only for one last go around with the Trojans, but also to be able to have the performance that he had.
“I’m privileged to get to do that and be a part of this team,” he said. “I’ve got to be thankful for that and thankful for the day I was given today.”
Noecker is the defending Class C gold medalist in the 1,600 and the two-time champion in the 3,200. Noecker also holds the Class C state and state meet records in the 3,200 and is close to the Class C record of 4:18.60, set by Larry Kassebaum of Hebron in 1967.
In his eyes, improvement comes from pushing himself, mainly for the sake of his team.
“I’m truly blessed to be on the team I am and I’m thankful for that,” Noecker said. “Times are times, but I want to push my team.”
Noecker also ran second on the 4x800-meter relay team that finished first after winning gold at state last season. He also finished second in the 800-meter run, trailing only his teammate Carson Arens.
Cedar Catholic also earned gold medals in the 4x100, 4x400, shot put and discus.
On the girls side for the Trojans, Laney Kathol had herself a 40-point day. The senior won the 400-meter dash and the 800. She also ran on the first place 4x400 and 4x800 teams.
Kathol isn’t quite where she wants to be yet, but hopes that the first few meets will have her ready for the back half.
“I’m just using the start of this year to just really work on improving each meet,” she said. “I’m not getting the times I’m wanting yet, but I’m just hoping to use them as conditioning days and get ready for May.”
Kathol is looking to defend her state title in the 800 and help the Trojans repeat as 4x400 champions as their anchor. She’s also looking to improve on a third-place finish in the 400.
Repeating and bettering those finishes means more hard work.
“I just know what’s in store now and I’ve got higher expectations for myself this year,” she said. “I’m just taking each meet and working harder every time.”
Kathol’s event wins were four of eight for Cedar Catholic’s girls, who also took gold in the 200, the 4x100, the pole vault and the shot put.
THE PENDER PENDRAGONS featured the other two defending medalists, both of whom kept it rolling on Thursday.
On the boys side, Brody Krusemark took home wins in the 100 and 200-meter dash. The junior credited his performance to a combination of physical and mental adjustments.
“I really tried to focus on trying to run a little bit more relaxed,” Krusemark said. “I really focused on my form over the winter because it helps with my efficiency a lot. I like to think that’s what helped it.”
Krusemark came away with the silver medal in the Class D 100 and qualified in the 200 at Burke.
Pender has since moved up to Class C. Despite a whole new field to contend with, Krusemark still has his expectations set high.
“I’m still hoping to win the 100. The 200 is going to be tough. I’m hoping to make finals,” he said. “I’m just going to see what I can do moving up a class.”
Krusemark’s wins were the only ones for Pender’s boys, who finished seventh in the team standings with a 36.
Maya Dolliver matched Krusemark with a win in the girls 100. The sophomore also took silver in the 200, 400 and 800. She also ran second on the second-place 4x100 team.
“I didn’t really get the time that I wanted for my 400,” she said. “but I’m working to get a better time and today was just kind of a conditioning day.”
Dolliver was a medalist in the 100 and the 400 at state while the 4x100 also medaled. She also qualified in the 200. Improving on those marks in year two will come down to technique.
“I’ve been doing some speed workouts and just focusing on the little things like using my arms, getting my knees up and things like that,” she said.
Kirsten Frey accounted for the girls’ other gold medal, winning the long jump. Pender’s girls finished third in the teams standings with a 96.
GIRLS
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 108½, Menno (South Dakota) 104, Wisner-Pilger 74, Wynot 71, Tri County Northeast 54½, Hartington-Newcastle 39, Pender 36, Hartington Cedar Catholic JV 7.
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
100: 1. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 13.25; 2. Faith Christensen, HCC, 13.50. 200: 1. Grace Reifenrath, HCC, 27.56; 2. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 27.77. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 1:02.02; 2. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 1:07.30. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 1:07.30; 2. Mady Dolliver, PEN, 2:42.61. 1,600: 1. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 6:07.28; 2. Riley Ross, W-P, 6:14.33. 3,200: 1. Rasmussen, W-P, 13:28.50; 2. Claire Rolfes, HCC, 14:12.96. 100H: 1. Ashton Massey, MEN, 16.26. 300H: 1. Massey, MEN, 50.66. 2. Bre Millard, TCN, 53.61. 4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, G. Reifenrath, Lauren Bernecker, Sophia Reifenrath) 53.94; 2. Pender, 54.46. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Christensen, Bernecker, G. Reifenrath, Kathol) 4:18.79; 2. Wynot, 4:34.52. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Bernecker, Isabel Rolfes, Ava Noecker, Kathol) 10:45.18; 2. Wisner-Pilger, 10:58.72.
HJ: 1. Quinn Morgan, PEN, 4-8; 2. Addison Pinkelman, WYN, 4-8. PV: 1. Noecker, HCC, 7-6; 2. Melayna McGregor, HCC, 7-6. LJ: 1. Kirsten Frey, PEN, 15-5; 2. Haley Kneifl, 15-3. TJ: 1. Massey, MEN, 34-9; 2. Kneifl, W-P, 33-7. SP: 1. Lexi Eickhoff, HCC, 35-2½; 2. Addison Walter, HCC, 32-5½. DIS: 1. Amber Lawson, WYN, 104-4.
BOYS
Team results: Hartington Cedar Catholic 118½, Menno (South Dakota) 112, Wisner-Pilger 78, Wynot 77, Tri County Northeast 55½, Hartington-Newcastle 41, Pender 36, Hartington Cedar Catholic JV 7.
(Event winners and area second-place finishers)
100: 1. Brody Krusemark, PEN, 11.07; 2. Ryan Woitaszeweski, W-P, 11.77. 200: 1. Krusemark, PEN, 22.85; 2. Woitaszeweski, W-P, 23.57. 400: 1. Kadeyn Ulmer, MEN, 55.31; 2. Chase Schroeder, WYN, 57.92. 800: 1. Carson Arens, HCC, 2:01.06; 2. Carson Noecker, HCC, 2:03.05. 1,600: 1. Noecker, HCC, 4:20.07; 2. Gannon Walsh, PEN, 5:01.40. 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:23.28; 2. Walsh, PEN, 11:12.46. 110H: 1. Owen Eiemiller, MEN, 16.88; 2. Hudson Morgan, TCN, 17.17. 300H: 1. Owen Heller, W-P, 45.68. 4x100: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Tyan Baller, Breiton Whitmire, Jaymison Cattau, Braeden Reifenrath) 47.13; 2. Tri County Northeast, 47.28. 4x400: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Whitmire, Baller, Nolan Becker, Arens) 3:40.01. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Aaron Wortmann, Noecker, Becker, Arens) 8:39.03; 2. Wynot, 9:07.25.
HJ: 1. Brayden Sattler, MEN, 6-0. PV: 1. Devon Schultz, W-P, 12-0; 2. Lane Heimes, H-N, 12-0. LJ: 1. Woitaszeweski, W-P, 19-3; 2. Kasen Koch, WYN, 19-2. TJ: 1. Dylan Heine, WYN, 39-9¾; 2. Cole Heimes, H-N, 38-8¾. SP: 1. James Fischer, HCC, 44-7½. DIS: 1. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 163-6; 2. Fischer, HCC, 126-11.