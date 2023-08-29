With four of the Norfolk Catholic girls golf team’s top five players returning from a year ago, coach Emily Duncan anticipates improvement for the 2023 Knights.
And based on early-season practice sessions, Duncan said, those girls appear to be picking up where they left off at the end of last season.
“We have a good core back, four of the girls who played varsity along with a girl who played junior varsity,” Duncan said. “I’m ready to see them get out and play. They’ve definitely improved from last year. From the beginning of last season to now, it’s definitely a lot of improvement.”
Returning for the Knights are senior Kadee Clinch as well as junior Lydia Brockhaus and sophomores Kenzie Arens and Hannah Barr. Another sophomore, Kailyn Mack, gained valuable experience as a JV player last season.
“Kadee and Lydia have been with me for three years. They’re our team captains, and they’re definitely going to be competitive this year,” Duncan said. “With them, we’re really wanting to be consistent. They both have been asking about their best scores from last season and want to beat that already.”
Duncan said Barr, who medaled in the Battle Creek invite a season ago, has put in a lot of work during the summer, while Arens is hitting the ball well.
“If they can play consistently and not have those bad holes that compile, they should be pretty competitive,” Duncan said. “I expect the four are probably going to be pretty close score-wise, and we may have a fifth and sixth player pushing for a spot among the top four.”
Also a part of the eight-player team are two other sophomores, Ellie Speidel and Kylee Clinch, and freshman Finley Smith.
“Ellie comes to practice with such a positive attitude and has shown strength on the driving range,” Duncan said. “Finley and Kylee are new to the game but gain confidence every day. They come to practice wanting to learn.”
With four of five starters returning and factoring in the noticeable improvement, a more confident group of Knights should be able to improve their team performance from the middle of the pack in tournament play to being more competitive.
“I think some of the girls should be competitive enough to start medaling among the top 10 or 15 players in meets,” Duncan said. “I know the first couple meets we’ve got to get some nervousness out, but once they get in that groove, it’ll just click and they’ll view it as we’re just playing today.”
Norfolk Catholic will experience 18-hole tournament play at Thursday’s season opener, the O’Neill invite, but then will turn to dual action for the next couple of weeks. That will give players a chance to regroup and concentrate on their individual areas of improvement before returning to invitational tournament play.
“By the time we get to a three-tournament stretch — the Pierce invite, the Battle Creek invite and the Hartington invite — we’ll finally start figuring out where we sit in comparison with other teams that will be in our district,” Duncan said. “Usually our district is made up of the local teams in the area, so we’ll typically see most of the teams before the district meet.”
The Knights, who will be competing in Class C again this season, are looking forward to hosting the Mid-State Conference meet.
Norfolk Catholic girls golf roster
Senior: Kadee Clinch.
Juniors: Lydia Brockhaus, Kailyn Mack.
Sophomores: Kenzie Arens, Hannah Barr, Kylee Clinch, Ellie Speidel.
Freshman: Finley Smith.