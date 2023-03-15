The Norfolk High girls soccer team returns its primary goal scorer on one end of the field and its key goal stopper on the other.
Those returners — Tessa Gall, who was the leading scorer with seven goals last year, and Tasha Eisenhauer, who totaled 179 saves as the goalkeeper — have coach Kyle Mather expecting to see the Panthers improve on last season’s 5-10 record.
“We had a few games last year that we let slip through our fingers. We were the better team sometimes in creating chances, but the other team scored a goal and we didn’t,” Mather said. “We have eight or nine girls returning with starting experience. I think we have the potential to be above .500, so that would be a goal this year.”
To meet that goal, the Panthers will first have to navigate a difficult schedule filled with teams from the Heartland Athletic Conference, then host Norfolk’s Gary McLaurin Tournament — with North Platte, Gering and Fremont entered — before the season culminates with the HAC tournament prior to district play.
Norfolk’s schedule includes members of the HAC, a conference that was represented by four of its teams — Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest — in last year’s eight-team state tournament field, with Southeast making it to the state championship match.
Other out-state teams on the schedule, Mather said, are significantly improved.
“There’s no easy games,” Mather said. “Our conference, and our schedule, is not easy.”
The conference tournament will involve its teams being divided into two divisions, Mather said, with the top two teams in each division meeting to determine the conference champion, along with second, third and fourth place.
The next four teams, based on their HAC division records, will square off in a separate four-team competition to identify fifth through eighth place.
“It’s hard to do a 14-team tournament, so this way they can do it over two days,” Mather said. “Your record against the division teams during the regular season will indicate which group you’re in. They set up the 6-team divisions based on team performances the past two years.”
To face this challenging schedule, Norfolk brings back senior letter winners Bella Matteo, Kayla Petty and Gall, as well as juniors Zayla Andersen, Raina Andreasen, Grace Ellis, Braydin Kruse, Nishyia Ponnia and Eisenhauer.
Sophomores Karagen Doele, Ava Lanman, Jaisa Petty and Hailey Wacker all lettered a year ago as freshmen.
“Offensively, we have several good attacking options, so it will be a matter of developing some chemistry on the field and seeing who works well together and, ultimately, who can score goals,” Mather said. “On the attacking end we’re pretty comfortable with who we have, with Tessa, Grace Ellis and Hailey Wacker.
“We played two freshmen a lot in varsity on defense last year, in Karagen (Doele) and Ava (Lanman), so we’re expecting them to step in and play a little bit older than what they are. We have Tasha (Eisenhauer), who has started for two years in goal, with a backup in Hanna Werner that we’re comfortable with. We also bring back Bella Matteo as a senior to anchor the defense. There’s competition for the fourth defensive spot.”
It’s in the middle of the field that the Panthers still have decisions to make but, fortunately, Mather said, there are plenty of candidates for the midfield positions.
“The big question mark really comes in the midfield. We’ll have eight girls that are fighting for four spots right now,” Mather said. “We’re practicing every day trying to find out who’s going to earn that spot, who plays well together. It’s definitely to our advantage to have that many girls who can play in that area.”
Ideally, the midfield becomes an area, he said, where various girls can step up to provide competition, which makes everyone better and also allows the team to keep fresh players on the field during the game.
“It might be based upon which players are more offensive-minded and which are more capable defensively,” Mather said. “Then we can substitute based on what we need in a particular game situation or against a certain opponent.”
To that end, Norfolk will either employ a 4-4-2 or a 4-3-3 alignment this season, a decision that will be based largely on the results of the midfield competition and which will work most effectively for the Panthers.
Mather did mention that practices can only provide so much information about player performances, that Norfolk’s lineup may be fluid as the season gets underway as traits such as aggressiveness and chemistry are revealed.
Norfolk, which was last at the state soccer tournament in 2017, will strive as the ultimate goal to earn a chance to return.
“That’s the one thing that you aim for, to get to state,” Mather said. “We’re definitely going to have to grow as a team, but there’s potential there that we can compete with good teams if we continue to progress every day and in every game.”
Assisting Mather this season is Katrina Murdock, with Trevin Beltz, Julie Derenemesnil and Alexa Moreno serving as volunteer coaches.
Norfolk High girls soccer roster:
Seniors: Tessa Gall, Bella Matteo, Kayla Petty, Chloe Signor.
Juniors: Zayla Andersen, Raina Andreasen, Coco Caskey, Tasha Eisenhauer, Grace Ellis, Braydi Kruse, Kassie Mendoza, Nishyiah Ponniah, Elizabeth Wicker.
Sophomores: Alex Brown, Karen Cuellar, Karagen Doele., Ava Lanman, Camila Montalvo, Adeline Olberding, Jaisa Petty, Natali Sanchez, Hailey Wacker, Hanna Werner.
Freshmen: Atley Baumann, Aubrey Bohacek, London Brink, Bo Caskey, Maddie Fineran, Emerson Konopasek, Lexi Maxey, Cheyenne Olson, Ashley Salas Adame, Ella Smith, Eva Wright.