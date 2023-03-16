Josh Long begins his 21st year as part of the Norfolk High girls track and field coaching staff, his second as head coach.
This season, the Panthers bring back 21 letter winners, with 10 of those athletes having participated at the state track meet a year ago.
“Our senior and sophomore groups are our biggest,” Long said. “We have a lot of good senior leaders and a lot of girls who will contribute.”
Returning state qualifiers include seniors Cameryn Skiff (long jump, 400, 4x400), Paige Godfrey (4x400, 4x800), Rachel Mortimer (4x800), Torrance Tso (shot, discus) and Abigail Ruda (800, 4x400, 4x800).
Juniors are Molly Meier (800, 4x400, 4x800) and Madison Hall (3200), while sophomores are Abby Foster (1,600) and Adaliea McWilliams (high jump).
“We did not have any medalists last year,” Long said. “There was really good competition at state in the areas we were able to qualify in.”
Norfolk finished as the runner-up at two of the invitationals the team competed in and was third at the district meet a season ago.
The freshman and reserve teams won all but one of their meets.
“Our sophomore group did very well last year,” Long said. “We have a lot of them back, too.”
The Panthers hope that the experience at state, as well as the success during last season, will benefit the team as it prepares for what appears to be a more difficult district.
“The girls look to continue their improvement from last year,” Long said. “We want to improve every meet and be competitive toward the end of the year. We have a wonderful senior group that will lead the way.
“We have a lot of quality distance runners and a lot of quality throwers. We also have ability in other events here and there.”
Long added that he’s also pleased to welcome a group of 11 freshmen to the squad and mentioned Morgan Barritt, a sprinter, as a competitor to watch for.
“Our philosophy is healthy, happy and fun — and we added 'competitive' this year,” Long said. “We want to improve the girls, make them better and have a positive experience — maybe even bring home some hardware.”
The Panthers’ coaching staff is Long, who coaches the jumpers, as well as Matt Skiff (throws), Michelle Fisher (pole vault), Angie Means (distance), Jared Lechner (sprints) and Chris Koozer (hurdles).
Norfolk High girls track and field roster
Seniors: Abigail Ruda, Allison Siefker, Ashlynn Millikan, Ava Armbruster, Cameryn Skiff, Esther Protzman, Paige Godfrey, Rachel Mortimer, Ryann O’Brien, Torrance Tso, Kia Kollmar and Sarina Whittaker.
Juniors: Alyssa Schwindt, Amelia Pinkelman, Kaylee Hill, Leann Miller, Madison Hall, Miley Wichman, Molly Meier, Rebekah Guenther, Reilly Vrbsky and Sierra Rader.
Sophomore: Abby Foster, Adalia McWilliams, Chloe Harper, Emily Peck, Emma Canham, Emma Long, Graycyn Canham, Izabella Wood, Jaden Kiichler, Kierstyn Linn, Laila Cuevas, Landry Waddingham, Lexus Waggerman, Madison Cohn, Paige Kollmar, Skylar Indra and Zoey Neilsen.
Freshmen: Addie Hader, Ceanna Wortmann, Destany Smith, Izobella Hupke, Kamryn Watson, Kyra Pilger, Monique Holtz, Morgan Barritt, Passion Folz, Rory Vrbsky and Taylor Schwede.