Return score sparks Battle Creek surge over Bergan

BATTLE CREEK — With 16 seconds left until halftime of a tie ballgame, the plan for Fremont Bergan was to punt the football on fourth-and-14 from its own 23. What the visiting Knights didn't plan on is what Battle Creek junior Reece Bode did when he caught the punt at his own 49.
“We were supposed to kick it out of bounds, but he didn't,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.
Bode cut away from one defender, found a running lane down his team's sideline, burst upfield and he was off to the races for a 51-yard touchdown as time expired.
“Reece is an excellent return guy,” Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “He makes things happen all the time on his own. He's just a little jitterbug and makes some nice plays for us.”
From there, it was almost all Battle Creek, as Bode finished with three touchdowns and the Braves advanced in the Class C2 playoffs on the strength of a 34-14 victory Friday night at Bob Schnitzler Field.
The win puts the Braves in a quarterfinal matchup at top-seeded Sutton, which ended the Braves' season a year ago. But it's a different team making the trip south this year.
“We're older,” Carlson said. “We relied on our juniors and sophomores to play (last year), and those guys were all coming back. They're a lot more experienced, and I know they're excited about this opportunity to go back to Sutton.”
At the time Bode crossed the goal line to end the first half, the Braves had managed less than a third of the offensive yardage (51) as the Knights (155). But the hosts led 7-0 after an 18-yard touchdown drive following a failed fake punt attempt in the first quarter. Bergan tied it up with 1:27 left after the best drive by either offense in the first half, a 10-play, 75-yard march that included a 38-yard play-action pass on third-and-7.
“We started to find some holes, started to execute better, and that was the main thing,” Mruz said. “We were staying on blocks longer, (and) we were finding windows.”
It looked like it would stay tied at 7 going into the break after Battle Creek threw an interception with 1:02 left in the half, but the Braves held the Knights to one yard before an intentional grounding penalty set up Bode's punt return.
“We talk about it as a coaching staff and kids that special teams is kind of that 'canary in a coal mine,' ” Carlson said. “Good teams tend to have good special teams. That's a thing we hang our hat on.”
Battle Creek would score on three straight possessions in the second half on its way to finishing with a 246-241 edge in total offense, but the numbers were skewed by the Braves having three touchdown drives start at or inside the Bergan 40.
“It (the punt return score) got us really excited and pumped up, ready to go in the second half,” Bode said. “It really helped us push off and extend our lead.”
Battle Creek got things going when Payton Frederick converted fourth-and-1 at the 5 on a quarterback sneak, and Frederick dived forward on the next play for a 3-yard touchdown run.
A 22-yard punt led to another short field, and Bode did the work with a 27-yard scamper around the right side.
“I just followed my blockers and they led me perfectly to the end zone,” Bode said. “With my size, we like to joke that I hide behind them and at the last moment, I'm able to bounce out and hit the hole and find the end zone.”
Bergan's only momentum of the second half came on the next snap, when Ethan Villwok broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown. But the Braves came back with its best drive of the night, a 69-yard possession that took 5:21 off the clock and capped by a diving catch by Mason Mink at the goal line. Bergan was held without a pass completion in the entire second half, and Battle Creek sealed the win with interceptions by Dylan Mettler and Owen Lade on the final two Bergan drives.
“They're a good team, a good defensive team,” Mruz said. “We almost put up the highest amount of points they gave up all year, outside of Hartington CC. I thought we had some chances. They just played a little bit better for longer, and we gave them too many opportunities.”
FB (7-3) 0 7 0 7 — 14
BC (9-1) 7 6 7 14 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Reece Bode 2 run (Mason Mink kick), 5:09.
SECOND QUARTER
FB: Ethan Villwok 3 run (Kaeden Thomsen kick), 1:27.
BC: Bode 51 punt return (PAT failed), 0:00.
THIRD QUARTER
BC: Payton Frederick 3 run (Mink kick), 2:07.
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Bode 27 run (Mink kick), 11:52.
FB: Villwok 57 run (Thomsen kick), 11:41.
BC: Mink 7 pass from Frederick (Mink kick), 5:20.