Several teachers in Norfolk have been educating for decades, sometimes in the same classroom year after year.
They make connections with hundreds of students, come in on the weekends and spend long hours coaching sports teams or advising school activities.
Now it’s their time to retire, but instead of savoring their last weeks with their students, they’re stuck at home or in an empty classroom, preparing online education.
Doug Zoucha, a social studies teacher at Norfolk Catholic, didn’t know this year was going to be his last until he came to the decision in early March. A week after sending in his letter of resignation, the school closed and classes moved online.
“I’ve always enjoyed being in class, and I really miss the kids,” Zoucha said. “I really didn’t think the last two to three months of my retiring year would be spent in this ‘zombie apocalypse.’ It’s going to be a big change in the fall because I won’t be seeing my kids back in the classroom.”
Zoucha has been teaching junior high and high school history at Norfolk Catholic for the past 43 years. He’s also coached high school cross country for 35 years.
It wasn’t unusual for him to get to school at 7 a.m. and get home at 11 p.m. after coaching, he said. One thing Zoucha is looking forward to after retirement is more time with his family, he said.
A few days before Norfolk Catholic’s building closed, he was able to meet with his cross country team, and that’s when he told the team about his retirement. The rest of his students found out after school switched to online learning.
“We didn’t even get to start practice. I feel really bad for some of these eighth-graders, who could’ve gotten on the record boards this season,” Zoucha said. “But this has been a good place; I don’t regret my decision and it’s been a great thing for myself and my family.”
Beata Burkink has been a fourth-grade teacher at Bel Air Elementary for 34 years. The coronavirus pandemic reminds her of a couple of other tragic events that affected schools substantially: 9/11 and the 2002 U.S. Bank robbery in Norfolk.
“The staff was aware of everything going on in the day during both (events) and because of the age level, they felt that the information was better shared by parents,” Burkink said. “That was very challenging, and this time reminds me of those times.”
Burkink is still going to her classroom to maintain social distancing from her family and said that while she’s going to miss the students, right now she feels worse for the students who are missing on fun spring events, such as field trips or track and field days.
Thankfully she can still keep connected with her students for the rest of the school year through Zoom meetings, she said.
“There has never been a challenge like this one,” she said. “I told my kids in March that I was retiring and they were happy for me, but they said it doesn’t affect them because they’re going into fifth grade.”
Paul Sok, a biology teacher at Norfolk Catholic, said the last time the classroom was empty for a prolonged time was during a harsh winter a few years ago. He has been teaching at Norfolk Catholic for the past three years and taught in Winside for 36.
Sok said he also taught students in a distance learning program, but it was still easier than teaching online now.
Finishing his last year with online learning has definitely been a challenge, he said.
“I had in the back of my mind that once I got to 65, I was going to retire,” Sok said. “I have six grandkids out there that I enjoy being around, ... (and) this allows me to have more free time with them. I’ve truly enjoyed my last three years at Norfolk Catholic. Hopefully, I had a positive influence on (the students) and their futures.”
Shari Johnson, a second-grade teacher at Bel Air Elementary, said telling her kids she was retiring was one of the hardest things she’s had to do.
And now she doesn’t know what to do because she can’t say a proper goodbye, she said.
“I am terribly sad. I never in a million years thought there would be a pandemic in my lifetime,” Johnson said. “There are 43 teaching days that I will never get back with my last class. I’ve cried so much I can’t tell you how many tissues I have used.”
Johnson said she vividly remembers the last week of school before buildings closed when teachers were being aware of proper hygiene and sanitation, but she still saw her students every day.
On the last day of classroom learning, Johnson gave her students a fist-bump instead of a high-five or hug as they left.
“I never thought they wouldn’t return to end their school year,” Johnson said. “I need closure, and I'm not sure how I am going to get it.”