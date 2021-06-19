If you've attended a high school sporting event in the past 50 years, chances are you've seen Rich Rethwisch.
Rethwisch, a 1971 graduate of Elkhorn Valley High School, has been a fixture in Northeast Nebraska athletics as a player, coach and referee for more than 50 years.
On Friday, he officiated the Northeast Nebraska boys all-star basketball game at Northeast Community College, nearly 40 years after working his first one, in the mid-1980s.
Rethwisch said he started officiating basketball during the 1979-80 season. "That's when I was head football coach at Ainsworth. I caught a blessing when (longtime official) Bill Lewis (of Valentine) started me and I worked more than 10 years with him.
"It really was a blessing because he'd already worked some state tournaments and it's like, here you go, your first year as an official, you're working with someone who's already been there."
Lewis later became the supervisor of officials for the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Rethwisch, who also has worked hundreds of games as a baseball umpire and football official, said he always liked basketball because it's a lot like playing. "You absolutely have to get up and down the floor," he said, "especially in the days of two-man (Nebraska began using 3-man officiating crews beginning with the 2005-06 season). When you're officiating, it was a way to be able to stay close to the game."
Rethwisch said he took a five-year hiatus from officiating basketball from 2010 to 2015 to work as an evaluator for the NSAA.
Son Gage, who played college basketball for Briar Cliff during that time, was getting set to graduate in 2016 and wanted to begin officiating later that year.
"The school year of '16-17 was the first one that Gage and I reffed together," Rethwisch said. Gage also joined his dad in working Friday's all-star game.
Then last year, Rich’s other son, Luke, worked his first season in stripes, joining Rich and Gage for a handful of games in an all-Rethwisch crew.
"What's really cool about it is it doesn't matter what you do with your kids. If you're doing it with your kids, it's truly life, whether it's fishing, golfing, camping. We just happen to officiate together," Rethwisch said.
When asked how long he plans to keep working as a referee, Rethwisch said it's up to God and his body. "I caught a blessing four years ago when I had my knees done. So, here I am officiating basketball with two artificial knees. If I can't run, if I don't look the part, then I'm going to quit."
These days, there's a shortage of officials in every sport and Rethwisch said he'd like to encourage young people to give it a try.
"If you love the sport, it's a great way to stay involved for a long time in your life," he said. "Sure, the money is OK, but that isn't why you do it. You do it because you want to help kids. I'd encourage them to give it a chance, find somebody you trust and start working with them."