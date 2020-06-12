PIERCE — One family. Five children. Four graduations.
For a couple of years, members of the Dan and Amy Unseld family of Pierce knew not to schedule any more big events for May 2020. That’s when four of their five children would graduate from various institutions of learning.
While restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented them from having any large celebrations, the Unselds will get to see their son, Devon, walk with his class on Saturday, June 13, when Pierce High School conducts its graduation ceremony.
“I thought it was pretty special that the four of them had a graduation accomplishment to share in the same month ...,” said Amy Unseld.
Initially, Unseld said she thought there would be only three graduations to celebrate in May. The oldest son, Austin, had told his parents that he would receive his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in August or December.
“So, when in February, he said, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m going to graduate in May now,’ I was pretty pleased about that,” Unseld said.
That would’ve been the same month daughter Shannah would receive her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Creighton University, son Tyler would wrap up his associate’s degree in diversified agriculture at Northeast Community College and son Devon would graduate from Pierce High School. The Unselds’ youngest daughter, Brielle, will be a sophomore at Pierce this fall.
Unseld said the older kids weren’t interested in a party to celebrate. She instead planned to honor them at Devon’s open house with a table for the three of them and four different kinds of cake.
But four graduations in one month did pose a challenge when it came to scheduling: Pierce High School and UNL commencement ceremonies were planned for May 9 and the Creighton and Northeast ceremony planned for May 16.
“Deciding between Austin and Devon wasn’t an issue,” Unseld said. “We had celebrated Austin’s high school graduation, and now it was Devon’s turn.”
Finding a way to make the Northeast and Creighton University graduations was a bigger dilemma. The Unselds considered attending Shannah’s pinning ceremony the day before and missing her graduation; they also considered one parent attending each ceremony.
Unseld said no one was terribly upset at first when the ceremonies were postponed because of the coronavirus. Austin and Tyler seemed relieved: They were receiving their degrees regardless of whether they got dressed up and walked across a stage, and Shannah was focused on finishing her requirements and too busy to worry about what May had in store.
As far as Devon’s graduation was concerned, Unseld said she had faith that Pierce principal Mark Brahmer would make sure the Class of 2020 would get to have a graduation — even if it meant a late-summer or December ceremony.
“It’s not the same, but it will be a story for their grandkids,” she said.
But the disappointment of not having any celebration to mark the achievements hit Unseld — who herself is a nurse — during her daughter’s virtual pinning ceremony, an event meant to welcome newly graduated nurses into the profession.
Unseld said she didn’t know what to expect when Shannah told her the ceremony would be online and sent her a link to watch.
“Being a nurse myself, I know how much that little ceremony means, and maybe only nurses themselves truly understand. ... When I realized it was just a pre-recorded reading of their names with their pictures, it made me sad, and when they pronounced her name wrong, that made me cry,” she said.
Unseld said she could fill a book with her thoughts about the future of her family and the paths that stretch out before them, and one of the greatest rides of her life has been watching their children grow and evolve.
“I’d like to think Dan and I have done the best we could raising them to be good, Christian adults, and now the rest is up to them,” she said.
They did host a small celebration of their children’s accomplishments with only immediate family and Shannah’s boyfriend in May. The event included “pizza, a forced photo shoot and no cake,” Unseld said.
Attendance at Devon’s high school graduation this weekend is strictly limited, and no plans yet have been arranged for an open house to celebrate, but one will undoubtedly take place, Unseld said.
“Grandma Unseld will not let us forget to have a party, and then I’ll get my four cakes,” she said.