Restrictions are required

Recently, COVID numbers have been on the rise. Hospitals are filling to the brims, even to the point where they are overflowing into the hallways and having to turn people away. Nursing homes are locking our loved ones up to try and protect them, but in return they are becoming depressed and passing just the same. High school activities all across the board are being limited to where only two household spectators can watch. Other activities like cheer and dance team, are even being limited such as the cheer team wears masks when cheering and the dance team can only be at the game during halftime. Any sports below high school even have a low chance of not happening at all this winter season. COVID is changing everything around us and making all of our lives different. Clearly, if everything is just getting worse, we aren’t doing something right.
I do feel that we, at first, need to initiate a mask mandate. Even though masks might not work the best, they help, and that can help with things. Next, we need to enforce social distancing in businesses. Signs are put up in business and stickers are placed on the floors, but is that really doing anything? Just showing a picture really doesn’t help do something, you need to enforce it. There needs to be a person that tells people to social distance, and if they don’t there will be consequences. Also, I feel like limiting the amount of people allowed in areas is a good thing right now. That limits the people that are crammed into one area, which can help reduce the spread of this horrible disease.
School rules on what they are doing about COVID also needs to change. Whether you are in school, or doing something online, there is something that is not working. First off, if you are in school and want to remain in school, enforce mask rules. If kids are just told that they should wear them, but it’s not being enforced, then the kids aren’t going to wear them. Get kids in trouble if they don’t wear masks, do something, because kids not wearing masks at school is a huge problem. If we have to wear masks everywhere else, then so do kids at school. Honestly, I also feel that school should go online for a few weeks. Not long term, but just enough to get some of the numbers down, and then send the kids back to school.
Overall, what we are doing for COVID used to work and can work, but is not being enforced at all. We, as a community, and as a nation, need to take a step back and look at what is working and what is not and truly enforce things. COVID is not going to go away overnight, but with a few rule changes, the cases can start going down and in the furniture, it will not be as bad.