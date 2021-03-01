Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Recently, Nebraska has been easing the restrictions from COVID. More people are being allowed at the different events that are being held in the state. Is that really a good thing? In some ways, it can be considered good, but in other ways, it can be considered pretty bad.

There are not too many things that this ease of restrictions can be considered good with. It does mean that we are getting closer to being back to what we consider normal. More people can attend events, not as much social distancing, it sounds pretty great. But are we really ready for this? The vaccine hasn’t been out for very long and not many people have gotten it yet. Also, there are new strands of COVID coming out left and right, with us not really understanding COVID in the first place. People are not ready for the restrictions to get eased up upon, no matter how badly we want them.

Getting to the point of bad, there are way too many bad things that can come from this. People could start to get incredibly sick again. Others might become careless and stop practicing even simple hygiene like washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Most bodies are not built to fight the disease yet, and it might cause an increase in cases once more. We could jump back into a shut down again. The list can just go on and on. Our world is not prepared to be not as restricted with COVID right now.

Restrictions need to be there to help people know that just because you aren’t hearing about COVID as much, does not mean it still isn’t there. They are there to help protect us. Yes, they do not need to be as severe anymore, but they need to be harsher then what they have been eased down too.

Tags

In other news

Restrictions are in place for you and loved ones

Restrictions are in place for you and loved ones

The state is opening up. Governor Ricketts stated that he wants Nebraska to go back to green despite the governor refusing to test for the COVID variants here in Nebraska he says we are ready to go back to the green this is a bad idea.

Easing COVID restrictions is not in Nebraska’s favor

Easing COVID restrictions is not in Nebraska’s favor

What is everywhere and annoying, but one of the most important things happening worldwide today? If you guessed COVID-19 restrictions, you’d be correct. It is time once again to talk about restrictions because of a new development: The easing of restrictions specifically, in Nebraska. This i…

Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Recently, Nebraska has been easing the restrictions from COVID. More people are being allowed at the different events that are being held in the state. Is that really a good thing? In some ways, it can be considered good, but in other ways, it can be considered pretty bad.

Coronavirus — the roller coaster

Coronavirus — the roller coaster

On a roller coaster, people are taken in circles, turned upside down, and plummeted toward the ground; however, the ride eventually ends and everything goes back to normal.

Personal responsibility still important

Personal responsibility still important

It has been a full year since COVID-19 has entered the United States. Since then, everyone’s lives have changed forever. COVID death numbers have risen, fallen, and then risen again. Now, numbers are falling again, and it seems that we may have been able to flatten the curve.

Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

Nebraskans have done a good job being precautious

According to the New York Times, Nebraska has seen a 14% decrease in new COVID cases over the past two weeks in comparison to the weeks prior. Nebraska is among the best states at keeping cases to a minimum.

Flyers' 81-42 win earns third straight trip to state

Flyers' 81-42 win earns third straight trip to state

HUMPHREY — Despite the frenetic pace established by Humphrey St. Francis that tested Elgin Public/Pope John’s stamina, the Wolfpack persevered during the first half. But the combination of the Flyers’ defensive pressure and transition offense ultimately took its toll in the second half.