Restrictions are lessening, problems are increasing

Recently, Nebraska has been easing the restrictions from COVID. More people are being allowed at the different events that are being held in the state. Is that really a good thing? In some ways, it can be considered good, but in other ways, it can be considered pretty bad.
There are not too many things that this ease of restrictions can be considered good with. It does mean that we are getting closer to being back to what we consider normal. More people can attend events, not as much social distancing, it sounds pretty great. But are we really ready for this? The vaccine hasn’t been out for very long and not many people have gotten it yet. Also, there are new strands of COVID coming out left and right, with us not really understanding COVID in the first place. People are not ready for the restrictions to get eased up upon, no matter how badly we want them.
Getting to the point of bad, there are way too many bad things that can come from this. People could start to get incredibly sick again. Others might become careless and stop practicing even simple hygiene like washing their hands and using hand sanitizer. Most bodies are not built to fight the disease yet, and it might cause an increase in cases once more. We could jump back into a shut down again. The list can just go on and on. Our world is not prepared to be not as restricted with COVID right now.
Restrictions need to be there to help people know that just because you aren’t hearing about COVID as much, does not mean it still isn’t there. They are there to help protect us. Yes, they do not need to be as severe anymore, but they need to be harsher then what they have been eased down too.