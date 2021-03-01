Restrictions are in place for you and loved ones

The state is opening up. Governor Ricketts stated that he wants Nebraska to go back to green despite the governor refusing to test for the COVID variants here in Nebraska he says we are ready to go back to the green this is a bad idea.

Personally, my school just went back to the yellow on the COVID dial after being in orange for a long time. I didn’t really think there would be any changes but the most off-putting was the fact that our hallways were no longer one way. I personally, think that this was such a bad idea because one-way hallways provided less crowds and less chance of contracting the virus. Just because the school district is in yellow and the state will be opened up again doesn’t mean COVID and its variants don’t exist. It doesn’t help that people don’t wear their masks correctly at school and that combined with crowds can cause some anxiety.

So, Nebraska is opening up or at least that’s what the governor plans. Going all the way back to green and opening everything up is dangerous. In Nebraska there have been a total of 191k cases and 2,017 deaths with roughly 330 new cases a day. Now, that might not seem as much as what California is getting but that’s because Nebraska is a more spread-out state. But if we just open back up those numbers will go higher especially if people do not wear their masks correctly. To open completely up means restaurants can be at capacity among many other things. Opening up is going to cause the numbers of both confirmed cases and death to rise.

I can’t control what happens, but I do know two things. This is going to get worse before it ever gets better, especially with the new variants. The other thing I know is masks work and that they go over your mouth and nose. Masks should only be taken down to eat and drink if you are more than six feet away from other people. Masks have been proven to be the most effective while gaiters have been proven by scientists to not be as effective. If we don’t want COVID numbers to rise, wear your mask and wear it correctly. Even if you are healthy and COVID maybe won’t affect you as much you might have classmates and family members who wouldn’t survive if they got it.

