Homemade breads and fresh produce are among the items customers can find at Tienda Dos Hermanos.
The new grocery shop at 1427 S. First St. in Norfolk opened in February. It’s the latest endeavor of longtime local business owner Edgar Ixquiactap.
“It’s fresh every day,” Ixquiactap said of the bread. “And then we have the fresh fruit like mangos, bananas and pineapple. People love that.”
Ixquiactap has lived in the Norfolk area for more than 20 years. He worked in the restaurant industry before the opportunity arose to start Dos Hermanos restaurant in 2014.
In his work over the years at Dos Hermanos restaurant, Ixquiactap — a native of Guatemala — began seeing the need for a grocery store that offered Central American products.
Three years ago, the building that now houses Tienda Dos Hermanos became available, and Ixquiactap worked with family and friends to completely remake the inside. The remodel of the building was completed in 2020, but the business waited until this year to open because of COVID-19.
“It took a long time to do this — to open the store, but we are very happy to have people. We sell Central American stuff,” Ixquiactap said. “A lot of people from Guatemala and El Salvador come. We are very happy to have all people here at the store.”
Ixquiactap said Tienda Dos Hermanos is a family business. His wife, Antonia, assists in running the store, as do other family members and two employees.
In addition to fresh produce and bread, the store sells a variety of items, including eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese, Coke and Pepsi products, beans, rice and cooking oil. Its fresh produce includes vegetables like white, yellow and red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos and cucumbers.
The store is open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.