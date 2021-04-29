One in four girls and one in six boys will experience a sexual assault before they are 18. For adults, one in five women and one in 33 men will be a victim of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault in their lifetime.
And those numbers are based on the victims who do come forward.
But help is available for victims and survivors of sexual assault. In Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska, Bright Horizons and the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center offer survivors the help they need to move forward.
Bright Horizons offers advocacy, education and support for victims, said Deb Zimmerer, Norfolk program director at Bright Horizons. Bright Horizons also offers help with protection orders and has shelters available for victims.
And the help is needed, Zimmerer said.
“(The number of sexual assaults) are a lot higher than you would probably think. It’s kind of a hidden part of society, I feel like,” she said. “I know when I started here, I was really surprised by the number of people that came through.”
But the number of people who come forward is probably significantly smaller than the actual number of victims, Zimmerer said.
“Lots of times, victims don’t come forward and ask for help until many years later,” she said. “I think a lot of people have a lot of guilt, a lot of shame, fear. They’re threatened by their abusers. I think it takes a long time for people to sort it out in their heads that that wasn’t right, that you truly were a victim.”
Opening up about something so personal also can be difficult for victims, Zimmerer said.
“I also think it’s just really hard with something that personal, those stories are hard to tell,” she said. “It can be pretty overwhelming.”
Bright Horizons offers its services for free, regardless of how long ago the assault happened, Zimmerer said.
To help victims overcome their trauma, Bright Horizons holds classes and support groups and helps give victims access to mental health and medical professionals, too, Zimmerer said.
“It really is rewarding to have individuals move through trauma,” she said. “I always try to give the message of ‘a bad thing might have happened to you, but you’re going to get through this. You can move forward. This does not have to stop you or define you.’ ”
People can help victims by listening to and supporting them, Zimmerer said.
“I think listen to their story and believe them. Definitely reach out to our organization,” she said. “If it’s a legal issue or medical issue, seek that help immediately.”
THE NORTHEAST Nebraska Child Advocacy Center focuses on helping children who are victims of abuse and sexual abuse, and making the process as easy on them as possible, said director Kelli Wacker.
“Here at the center we provide forensic interviews and medical exams and family advocacy for the victim and the non-offending family members. We also provide mental health referrals,” Wacker said. “So we can link all of our victims up with somebody in the community in which they live to provide them ongoing mental health services.”
Between 300 and 400 children come to the center each year, and about 90% of those are victims of child sexual assault, Wacker said. And that number is growing.
“We see an increasing number every year,” Wacker said.
In 2020 there was a 20% increase in the number of victims from the year before.
Child sexual abuse can be hard to identify, said prevention specialist Abbi Shanle.
“Sometimes we refer to sexual abuse as an invisible abuse. It’s something that can go on for a long time and nobody ever knows it’s happening.”
There are signs that could indicate a child has been sexually abused, Shanle said. These include:
— Drastic changes in temperament or behavior.
— Emotional outbursts.
— Unusual fear of adults or caregivers.
— Unexplained injuries in the genital area.
— Inappropriate relationships with adults.
But the best way for parents to identify sexual assault is to communicate well with their children, Shanle said.
“The big thing that I think people should know is to keep that open communication with your kids. Teach them the appropriate names for their body parts, talk to them about body safety,” she said. “Let them know who are their trusted adults, who should they go talk to if something makes them feel uncomfortable, and letting them know it’s OK to say ‘no’ and it’s OK to talk to somebody about it.”
* * *
Need help?
You can reach the Bright Horizons hotline at 877-379-3798. If you believe a child has experienced sexual abuse, call the child abuse and neglect hotline at 800-652-1999 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
* * *
Coming Friday: Looking at sexual abuse from a law enforcement perspective.