The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District debated and approved the standard variance requests for new irrigated acres.
In August the board voted to approve up to 295 acre feet for 10/50 areas. Without going over that benchmark, the board was able to take applications amounting to 287.41 acre feet.
A 10/50 area is an area where 10% of the water does not reach a river in 50 years, said Mike Sousek, general manager.
Board member Roger Gustafson said this amount was ridiculously low.
“I got kind of beat up on why we’re allowing such a small amount,” he said. “Do you guys realize how many hundreds of thousands of acre feet that leave our district originate here and we’re not using it? It’s almost silly.”
Gustafson said this was harmful to the local economy.
“In my district alone, I’ve lost a well driller, I had one irrigation company go out of business or sell out,” he said. “We’ve got mountains of water that’s leaving our district. It’s gotten to the point where it’s ridiculous in my opinion.”
Gustafson said he wanted more information on why the district was so conservative.
“Who would you like me to bring to the board to visit with? I’ve brought the experts who have explained this to you,” Sousek said. “Our only option is to fight the state, fight their experts and produce better experts, which in some cases we’re working on with our groundwater model. We can’t just say something is so and not have any backing to it.”
A member of the public asked why the board doesn’t consult farmers.
“If you guys want to reach out to experts, why don’t you pull some of these fifth-generation farmers or these farm families that have been here for so long in some of these district areas that have a lot of experience on irrigation? There is a wealth of knowledge with some of these well drillers and some of these families who have been doing this for so long.”
Board member Chad Korth agreed, saying farmers are not respected by the board.
“I’ve said the same thing, but nobody listens. People have been farming this ground for generations. They understand, they know,” Korth said. “But nobody bothers to ask them. We have to hire all these fancy engineering people and we have pretty educated people out in the country, but you all play us for a bunch of fools”
“That’s not true,” said chairman Gary Loftis. “Nobody’s playing farmers for fools.”
The board then voted to approved the motion 13-0 with Gustafson abstaining.
For non-10/50 areas, the board voted to approve 2,540 new acre feet.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Dennis Schultz and Scott Clausen.
Board members absent: Aaron Zimmerman
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 30 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and one media representative.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved of Willow Creek Dam Artesian Pressure Remediation Design work contract
— Approved community forestry and incentive for public facilities applications
— Establish 2021 groundwater allocations for LENRD Quantity Subareas
— Approved of standard variance requests for new irrigated acres in the Lower Elkhorn hydrologically and non-hydrologically connected acres
— Approved $3,000 donation to the risk management pool.