Sheila Sybrant
Courtesy photo

Resolutions are often a surefire set of future failures.  Resolutions are usually specific, hard-to-attain goals. This is admirable in the aspirational sense but not often realistic in terms of actual achievement.

Because I prefer success over failure, I've decided that instead of specific goals for 2021, like traveling to all of the continents or writing 50,000 words every day, I will establish general goals.

So, below are 12 general goals — one for each month but not necessarily one to do each month and not necessarily in any particular order because that would be too specific and doomed to failure.

Goal 1: Less lack of belief in myself. I tend to think there are certain things that I am just incapable of doing, such as fixing the leaky faucet. I plan to implement the "I think I can, I think I can" approach. I hope my husband thinks this is a good thing when — oops, if I flood the bathroom.

Goal 2: Less lack of implementation. Sea salt is one of those phenomena of great marketing — not really much different than regular salt, it has become a sort of cult classic. I have a folder brimming with unimplemented ideas for stories and products and projects — and many, I think, are at least as good as sea salt.

Goal 3: Less reliance on old standbys. When I have time for a movie, I always scout out the thrillers and rom-coms. But when my husband watches documentaries, which I have always pooh-poohed, I find that they are quite engaging. (Don't tell him, though.)

Goal 4: Less lack of variety. Cooking the same things over and over is boring but easy. A new dish, though, would add some excitement to the day. Note to self: Plan ahead so I have the ingredients. All of them, no substitutes.

Goal 5: Less clothing. I've really been working on paring down possessions and feel pretty good about my progress — except in terms of clothing. I made a pact with myself to get rid of three old things for every new thing that entered my drawers or closet — a painful endeavor that I will implement after I wash new items I received for Christmas.

Goal 6: Less lack of concentration. I read so much for my work that I don't often pick up books for pleasure. And when I do, I tend to skim to tell myself that I "read" a whole book. I've resolved to miss fewer good parts in 2021.

Goal 7: Less lack of experimentation. I have a unicycle that I received a long time ago and never tried to master. I'm not sure if I can do it, but I plan to dare to try.

Goal 8: Less lack of gumption to start bigger projects. I like doing projects — but not the ones that take an extended period of time to finish. Cleaning storm windows. Refinishing the wood archway in our house. Writing the next great American novel.

Goal 9: Less procrastination. Finish larger projects that I've already begun. Too many to name.

Goal 10: Less justification for not exercising. I might not exercise more in 2021, but I think I can reach my goal of making fewer excuses.

Goal 11: Less anxiety. Don't be afraid to try things — such as painting a graphic on my study wall — that can be easily fixed if the results are disastrous.

Goal 12: Less incommunicado behavior. Take more time to call or write to friends.

In conclusion, I resolve to do less — less of the undesirable stuff, that is. Truly, less is more.

Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.

