It looked as if Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic were headed to a third and deciding set. Trailing one set to none, the Class C No. 4 Bravettes led their archrival, Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, in the second set, 24-20.
But Norfolk Catholic reeled off the next six points thanks to three Addison Corr kills, an Avery Yosten block and two Battle Creek errors to win the set and match 25-23, 26-24.
"I think staying aggressive was the key," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "I told them, 'You can't play not to lose, you have to play to win, so give it your all.' I think our blocks got a lot of good touches. Morgan (Miller) and Avery (Yosten) did a great job up front during that last four or five points for us."
Earlier in the evening, Summerland of Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing gave Norfolk Catholic a scare before falling 29-27, 25-22. Battle Creek then cruised past the girls from Antelope and Holt counties 25-14, 25-12.
"I was really pleased with the team that came out for the first game," Summerland coach Rachel Cheatum said of the Norfolk Catholic match. "The defense and the heart and the hustle.
"We've been trying to work on cleaning up the errors on our side and just keeping the ball in play and playing smarter and not giving (the opponents) so many easy points."
In the finale, Norfolk Catholic had the upper hand early in the first set. The Knights went on an 8-1 run that included two kills and a service ace by Corr to lead 15-10.
The Knights led by five on three other occasions in the set as well, but after trailing 20-15, Battle Creek scratched and clawed its way back into it and tied it at 23 when Kenna Pochop won a joust at the net.
The excitement on the purple side of the gym was short-lived, however, as back-to-back kills by Yosten and Allison Brungardt clinched the first set for the Knights, 25-23.
"First set, I was pleased with how we played," Bellar said. "I thought we were aggressive. We got blocked a few times, and we didn't shut down."
The two sides traded points early in the second set. Neither team led by more than one point until a Brungardt kill triggered a 4-0 run that put the Knights on top 10-7.
But the Bravettes fought back by taking advantage of a slew of Norfolk Catholic errors to go on top 20-17.
Later, Kaitlin Pochop's ace serve gave Battle Creek set point at 24-20 and most of the folks in the gym, including many on the Norfolk Catholic side, assumed a third and deciding set was imminent.
But Yosten wasn't one of them. "We had nothing to lose at that point," she said. "So, we were just going to give it everything we had, just try to put all the parts of our game together and stay together as a team."
That's when Corr went off, scoring on back-to-back-to-back kills to pull the Knights within one at 24-23.
Corr gave credit to her teammate, Saylor Fischer. "It's just really easy when you have an awesome setter and you have your teammates constantly hyping you up," Corr said.
Yosten's block tied it at 24. A Battle Creek attack error gave Norfolk Catholic a 25-24 advantage, and a Bravette net violation ended it at 26-24 for the Knights.
"That's a bummer," Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. "You never think that those are in the bag but you kind of have that feeling, you just need to score one point, but Catholic did a good job of keeping the ball alive all night and they did in those last six points and they got some good swings."
Wintz said it was a good learning opportunity for his young team. "This is only our fourth game of the year, but we hadn't really been in a close, competitive game yet. Especially with this environment with two great crowds going at it. We'll definitely learn from it and be better because of it."
Corr and Brungardt led a balanced Norfolk Catholic offensive attack with nine kills apiece while Yosten added six. Kenna Pochop's six kills were tops for Battle Creek.
Battle Creek is now 3-1 and will head to Wahoo on Saturday for the Bishop Neumann Invitational. The Bravettes take on Omaha Gross in the opener and could face the likes of Beatrice, York or Neumann later in the day.
"It's kind of nice to get out of the area once in a while and play other teams a little bit bigger than us, then come back and get into our conference schedule next week with Pierce," Wintz said.
Norfolk Catholic improved to 6-2 and will host Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS BATTLE CREEK 25-23, 26-24
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (6-2): Jacey Wolf 1s; Saylor Fischer 21s; Addison Corr 9k; Allison Brungardt 9k, 2b; Avery Yosten 14k, 2a, 2b; Letizia Fumagalli 1a; Tiffani Peitz 2k.
BATTLE CREEK (3-1): Paytyn Taake 1s; Mya Zohner 1k, 2a; Addi Taake 3k; Lily Knull 3k, 1b; Tylar Humphrey 1a; Kenna Pochop 6k; Kaitlyn Pochop 13s, 1a; Reagan Brummels 3k, 2b.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEFEATS SUMMERLAND 29-27, 25-22
SUMMERLAND: Preslie Robertson 4k, 1s, 2a; Emily Nordby 6k, 1a, 1b; Adyson Mlnarik 9k; Lydia Robertson 21s, 1a; Emma Kerkman 3k; Natalie Stallbaum 1s, 1b.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC: Jacey Wolf 4s; Saylor Fischer 1k, 28s, 1a; Addison Corr 11k, 1s; Allison Brungardt 7k; Avery Yosten 11k, 1s, 1a; Tiffani Peitz 5k, 1s; Morgan Miller 2k.
BATTLE CREEK DEFEATS SUMMERLAND 25-14, 25-12
SUMMERLAND (2-8): Preslie Robertson 2k, 1a; Emily Nordby 2k, 1s, 1b; Adyson Mlnarik 3k, 1s, 1a; Lydia Robertson 3k, 9s; Harper Klabenes 1k; Natalie Stallbaum 2k, 1s.
BATTLE CREEK: Paytyn Taake 1s, 1a; Mya Zohner 8k, 1s, 1b; Addi Taake 6k, 1a; Lily Knull 10k; Kenna Pochop 6k; Kaitlyn Pochop 28s, 1a; Reagan Brummels 3k, 1b.