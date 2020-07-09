MADISON — The future of Countryside Home, Madison's assisted living facility, is up in the air as changes are needed to keep it afloat after a recent financial crisis.
Several community members voiced their concerns during a Madison City Council meeting Wednesday about a possible company acquisition from Arbor Care Center, a Nebraska corporation that owns seven assisted living facilities around the state.
Shanette Wheeler, a certified nursing assistant at Countryside Home, originally submitted a complaint to the city council for Wednesday's meeting. The Norfolk resident used to live in O'Neill and worked at one of the Arbor Care Center locations there for 2½ years.
Wheeler said Arbor Care Center in O'Neill had insufficient staffing and "only cared about the bottom dollar." She also wants the Madison facility to stay local, she said.
"I've worked all over the state, but Countryside Home is a home for me. I walked in and felt that. It's where I want to retire," Wheeler said. "When I worked in Arbor Care, there were multiple weekends we were short-staffed, with one aide for 20 to 25 people."
The center didn't have enough people to manage regular operations, she said. For example, while two employees should assist with lifting a resident, Arbor Care would have only one person do the job.
Mysti Knoell has worked as a registered nurse at Countryside Home, which is owned by the city, since 2017. Out of about 50 members of the public, she was the first one to speak after Wheeler at the city council meeting.
Knoell said she is afraid the facility will lose its quality of care and staffing if it were to be leased to Arbor Care.
"I am not in support for a city-owned entity to go to a corporate-owned entity," Knoell said. "Most of our (residents) are from Madison; they chose Countryside Home for its reputation. It boasts staff who dedicated their entire lives to residents. We stayed without raises or Christmas bonuses; you don't see that at other places."
Kenneth Klaasmeyer, owner of Arbor Care Centers, addressed the crowd's concerns after several testimonies. Originally from Syracuse, Klaasmeyer said he has and always will keep the company in the state, as the rest of his family is also from Nebraska.
His centers have gone through periods of understaffing and decreased quality during receivership, he said. Arbor Care Centers acquired its facilities from the state after they individually went under, unable to make payroll and accumulating large amounts of debt.
"My wife and I started Arbor Care Centers and back in March 2018, the state called and asked us to take over 21 skilled nursing and assisted living buildings because previous owners missed a payroll and were on track to miss another," he said. "We had no idea what we were getting into."
The facilities' previous owners lost $16 million and when Klaasmeyer and his wife acquired the new locations, they found out employees didn't have health or work compensation insurance, which was just the beginning of a long line of problems, he said.
"It was a real struggle; we had to take on 750 employees overnight," Klaasmeyer said. "Our job was to find a way to make things work."
The company change is just one of the options the city council is considering, said Mayor Alvin Brandl. Different management or an addition of financial advisers also was discussed.
Brandl said the council was asked in December by Countryside Home administration to help improve the assisted living's financial situation.
"We were asked to look into helping with financials and to put things into play that would work to make sure they would make payroll on time," Brandl said. "We haven't made any decisions yet on what we will do or will not do. We've talked about every possible option or solution, and we will try to work our way through that in the near future."
Diana Schroeder, president of the Countryside Home nursing home board, didn't confirm what factors led up to the assisted living facility's financial crisis, but she said it was a combination of many things, including a decrease in state reimbursements, high loan payments and the increasing cost of hiring agencies — such as traveling nurses — to come in.
Money didn't start getting tight until 2019, she said, and leasing the facility to Arbor Care Center would help keep it in business.
"We will still own it, but Arbor Care will pay us to come in," Schroeder said. "The staff will still be there, and they even said they would make improvements."
Klaasmeyer said he would support any decision the city council makes.
"I understand your feelings, I really do. I've gone through mergers and acquisitions, and I know the feeling. But we're not the bad guys," he said to residents during Wednesday's meeting. "If the council wants to keep (Countryside Home) and not lease, I'm fine with that. I'm also fine with leasing and working with you all."