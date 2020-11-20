Concerns over water, drainage and agricultural uses were given Thursday evening as the Madison County Joint Planning Commission voted 5-2 against a request to build a house in an agricultural area west of Battle Creek.
Following about a 45-minute public hearing and discussion, commissioners voted to recommend denial of the application of Todd and Stacey Knutson to construct a house on less than 40 acres. The property is located west of Battle Creek, along 838th Road.
The request will next be considered by the Madison County board of commissioners, which will conduct its own public hearing and has the final decision. That likely will take place at the second county board meeting in December.
The request is for about 5 acres of property in an AG1 district in what is known as Brian Taake’s second lot split. It is in the southeast corner of a piece of property.
By the county’s zoning laws, up to two houses are permitted in AG1 zoning, the most intensive of the county’s agricultural zoning classifications. This would be the second house.
The county limits residential construction in agricultural areas to try to keep farming operations together and residential areas separate. Otherwise, there can be complaints from people about agricultural odors and dust if they aren’t used to living near a farm.
During the public hearing, one of the neighbors said she learned about the request only two days ago. She did not identify herself, and it wasn’t always clear who was speaking because the meeting was conducted via Zoom and not all names were listed when people spoke.
Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, said all statutory requirements were met for notification of the meeting, including publishing it in the Daily News. The county also mails a notice to neighbors as a courtesy, but with the holiday and other postal activities, it might have been delayed in the mail, she said.
Much of the concern appeared to be over water and drainage during the public hearing.
Commissioner Jim Prauner said he knows there is a lot of water that goes through the area. As a former county commissioner, Prauner said he knows there are concerns about waterways. In the past 30 or 40 years, a lot of these waterways have been plugged.
“Now we wonder why we have such problems with waterways,” he said. “The waterways are there for a reason, and that’s to move the water through this county.”
Todd Knutson said plans are to construct a house and a shed or shop on the highest part of the property.
Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, said water might be a concern, but the property is not in a flood plain.
Merlin Oswald, commissioner, said the county has seen a lot of requests for lot splits. The county does emphasize agriculture, he said, and there could someday be a livestock expansion to the south with the Unkel feedlot.
Knutson said he is well aware of the Unkel feedlot and he would be willing to sign a waiver stating that he would not be against it, nor its expansion in the future. That expansion also may never happen, he said.
“I wasn’t worried about it, and neither was my family,” Knutson said, “so yeah, I would be willing to sign that (waiver).”
Oswald said the topography of the land also is different from what the county typically sees on lot splits.
“I have some difficulties picturing this as a positive move in supporting agriculture in that particular area,” Oswald said.
Joy Griffith, another commissioner, said she recalls another situation a couple of years ago where it seemed as though the ground might not have been suitable for the development. As she recalled, that was not the county’s problem, but the problem of the people who were buying the property, she said.
Oswald said he remembers that case, but there were some different circumstances with it. For one thing, this is a more intensive agricultural area, he said.
McWhorter reminded commissioners that the county regulations indicate there can be up to two homesteads in an ag intensive area, so this would be allowable. It might be too hilly or there could be topographical reasons, but the regulations indicate it could happen, she said.
“That’s just my opinion because my job is to do the regulations,” she said.
Richard Grant, county board chairman, said it is not a typical corner. There is just room for a house and then to the west and north, the land drops off sharply, he said.
In the end, commissioners voted 5-2 to deny, with Grant, Prauner, Oswald, Zach Westerman and Merlin Milander voting in favor of denying it.
Raymond Flood and Griffith voted against denying it. The other three commissioners were not at the meeting.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening via teleconference.
Members present: Richard Grant, chairman; Merlin Oswald, Zach Westerman, Merlin Milander, Raymond Flood, Joy Griffith and Jim Prauner.
Members absent: Stan Schapman, Steve Abler and Roger Acklie.
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; zoning office assistant Rhonda Cornter, seven members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: One hour.
AGENDA ITEMS
— Heard an updated from Lowell Schroeder from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development Department regarding a comprehensive plan grant. The USDA grant of about $200,000 will help Pierce and Madison counties update zoning and comprehensive land use maps, as well as cities within the counties. Bobbi Pettit of Kearney, a planner for Five Rule Rural Planning of Kearney, will be recommended to help lead the studies. She assisted Tilden with a map and plan update about two years ago.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report from Heather McWhorter. There have been 63 permits issued in the county since Jan. 1 and through mid-November.