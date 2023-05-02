A request for a zone change became contentious even before plans for the property’s use could be revealed on Tuesday morning.
Todd and Cheryl Luedeke, formerly of Wayne, came before the Norfolk Planning Commission to speak on behalf of Brook N. Sherbeck, who was seeking a change in zoning on property at 2005 Crown Road from Agricultural District and Rural Residential District to Rural Residential District.
The Luedekes said they plan to build a retirement house for themselves near their daughter.
“When our daughter bought the property, none of the plats were updated and none of that stuff was done. When we came and she sold us 10 acres, the city said we needed to get that platted right,” Cheryl Luedeke said.
City planner Valerie Grimes explained to commissioners that the property in discussion is located in Stanton County and the desire for change was being sought to make it one zone.
But before the Luedekes had a chance to explain their plans, Randy Anderson — who said he lives across the Highway 24 and is considering retiring this year — stood to ask a variety of questions about how the change would affect him and his property.
“If I quit farming, I’ve got to have something to do. I can’t just sit idle. We were thinking about putting up a small hog confinement,” Anderson said before asking if the zone change would make it necessary for him to get a permit for what he wants to do.
Grimes said regardless of what happened with the property being discussed, Anderson would need to acquire a building permit for any new structure he planned to erect on his own property. She then reassured Anderson, “The zoning is the zoning, so what they’re changing doesn’t affect your property zoning. Just theirs.”
Anderson then inquired about possible changes in a creek bed that runs past his place and through the length of the property across the way. He insisted the Luedekes had made changes to the creek, but Todd Luedeke denied any changes to the creek had been made by any of the current property owners.
A woman who accompanied Anderson to the meeting but did not identify herself then asked the Luedekes what their plans for the property were, but before they could answer, Anderson told commissioners the Luedekes had already “started building down there, and they never even had a permit to build yet.”
Grimes said the city had been talking with the Luedekes about the area for several months, and they had acquired a building permit before any construction. Regardless, the zone change was not required before acquiring the building permit, she added.
“This little corner is already rural residential,” Grimes said.
The woman who accompanied Anderson — who had been asked by commissioners to come forward instead of speaking from her seat — headed toward the exit, exclaiming, “It’s a formality. They already had it in there anyway. What was the point of this meeting?”
After a moment of stunned silence, commissioners ended the public hearing and unanimously voted to approve the zone change. Later in the meeting, commissioners approved the plat for the Sherbeck subdivision that would allow the Luedekes to build their home.
“All we’re doing is building one house,” Cheryl Luedeke said after the meeting. “I think they thought we were building a big subdivision.”