The following are the 48-hour reported rainfall and snowfall amounts in locations within our coverage area.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 1.35 Airport
Albion 3.37 Airport
Battle Creek 2.85 Mike Fleer
Beemer 3.30 Jake Ott
Creighton 1.60/4.5 snow Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 2.40 John Carman
Hoskins 3.20 Mike Deck
Howells 3.70 Pat Jakubowski
Newman Grove 3.25 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 3.28 National Weather Service
Norfolk, Woodland Park 3.46/.25 snow Jim Bahm
O’Neill 2.20 Airport
Tilden 3.10 Duane Warneke
Valentine 1.42 Airport/7.2
Wayne 1.57 Airport