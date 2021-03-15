Ainsworth March snow

MONDAY MORNING weather in Ainsworth. A total of 1.35 of rain was reported over the weekend, but a snow amount wasn't made available by time of publication. 

 Courtesy photo

The following are the 48-hour reported rainfall and snowfall amounts in locations within our coverage area.

LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 1.35 Airport

Albion 3.37 Airport

Battle Creek 2.85 Mike Fleer

Beemer 3.30 Jake Ott

Creighton 1.60/4.5 snow Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 2.40 John Carman

Hoskins 3.20 Mike Deck

Howells 3.70 Pat Jakubowski

Newman Grove 3.25 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 3.28 National Weather Service

Norfolk, Woodland Park 3.46/.25 snow Jim Bahm

O’Neill 2.20 Airport

Tilden 3.10 Duane Warneke

Valentine 1.42 Airport/7.2

Wayne 1.57 Airport

Tags

In other news

Bullying has many forms

Bullying has many forms

Bullying has taken on many forms as it jostles its way through the centuries. Now, the use of bullying is most prominent on the internet and can be commonly known as cyberbullying. With the internet, bullies are able to, cowardly, hide behind a screen as they type out viscous words of hate a…

Unfortunate that bullying is not uncommon

Unfortunate that bullying is not uncommon

Recently, the NSAA placed Norfolk Public Schools on probation for the use of racial slurs at a Norfolk High School basketball game. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon or isolated incident.

Schools should promote inclusivity

Schools should promote inclusivity

Schools could have groups that are all inclusive. They can have an assembly regarding the issues, if it is a big issue in the school. If you are getting bullied, make sure you go to a trusted adult. I believe that in bigger school, where there are more clicks, there is probably a bigger issu…

Not much experience with bullying

Not much experience with bullying

Bullying is a big issue, though I haven’t had much experience with it personally at my school. Every once in a while the school has a guest speaker come and speak to the students on this topic. These speakers reveal different instances that have happened and the cruelty that others have expe…

Teachers should look out for signs of bullying

Teachers should look out for signs of bullying

Bullying. I am sure we are all familiar with that term and have experienced it to some extent ourselves. Regardless of circumstances, bullying is never the answer as it leads a person to be deprived of self-worth which could lead to depression and even suicide. Matters such as those should n…