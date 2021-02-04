MADISON — Travis Amen has officially become the newest member of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
The Battle Creek native was appointed by Troy Uhlir, chairman of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, and approved 3-0 by the county board on Tuesday.
Amen replaces Richard Grant of Battle Creek, who served on the joint planning commission for 18 years and announced in January that he was retiring.
Discussion of Amen’s appointment had nothing to do with his qualifications — which include that he grew up on a dairy farm near Battle Creek and knows the county well. He is being appointed to an at-large seat, the same one that Grant held.
The issue prompting discussion was that Amen works as the Madison County sign supervisor.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said Amen doesn’t have a direct interest in county matters as the sign supervisor.
“I’m sure he will do a good job, and he has a good history,” Smith said.
A court “would probably say it is not” a conflict of interest, although there might be an argument going up to court — should it ever become an issue, Smith said.
“My view of the law is that it is not the type of conflict that would cause you to lose something in court,” he said.
Amen said he’d been interested in serving on the joint planning commission for several years. With Grant’s resignation, there was an opportunity to serve, he said.
Grant’s resignation last month was reported in the Daily News, and anyone interested in the volunteer position was encouraged to contact Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
Amen’s appointment is for three years, expiring in February 2024.
Anyone still interested in serving is encouraged to contact McWhorter because there can be openings any time.
“I always appreciate when we have somebody there (willing to step in),” she said.
McWhorter said it can be difficult to find someone to serve. In Pierce County, where McWhorter also works as zoning administrator, the county is short two positions on its planning commission and has been seeking replacements for a while, she said.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he knows serving on the joint planning commission can be a thankless job. In some counties, for example, members have taken heat over such issues as wind turbines, he said.
McWhorter said the joint planning commission serves as a “fact-finding board.”
“That’s why we try to take someone from everywhere in the county,” she said. “We want a diverse background. We want people who know this area and that area.”
Along with serving as the planning commission for the county, the joint planning commission serves as the planning commission for Tilden, Newman Grove, Meadow Grove, Battle Creek and Madison.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said because Amen works for the county, he wants to make sure that his time on the board doesn’t count toward his work time.
Amen said he understand that and it won’t.
McWhorter said the joint planning commission usually meets once a month in the evenings.
“There’s generally not anything during the day,” she said.