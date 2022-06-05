Saturday night was a night for repeat winners in two of the three regular classes competing at Off Road Speedway.
However, in the main event — a 30-lap feature by cars representing the West Division of the Malvern Bank-sponsored Super Late Model Racing Series — Omaha’s Jake Neal became the seventh different winner in the 10 visits of the SLMR cars to the Norfolk track.
Neal’s victory, which earned a $3,000 payout, was also the first time in the 2022 racing season that a driver has secured a win in both the East and West Division.
Other “A” feature winners included Neligh drivers Cameron Wilkinson and Jason Wilkinson in the IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks divisions, respectively, with Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg taking first place in the IMCA SportMods race.
Neal’s starting position on the outside of the front row helped him get the early lead, but Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil, who started immediately behind Neal, quickly took the lead away with a pass on the inside of turn two.
Unfortunately for Pospisil, his race lasted just four more laps before experiencing a ring and pinion breakdown in the car’s rear end, allowing Marquette driver Kyle Berck to take over the front spot for the next seven laps. Neal — who was in a battle with Justin Zeitner of Malvern, Iowa — retook the lead and held it the rest of the race for the win.
Zeitner also passed Berck in turn four but soon found himself behind Bill Leighton Jr. of La Vista, who held off Zeitner in a duel for second place.
Cameron Wilkinson’s IMCA Stock Cars win is his fourth of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Wilkinson, despite starting six rows back in the 19-car field, was among the leaders within the first three laps and took the lead from Tanner Pettitt of Norfolk two laps after the race’s first caution.
Pettitt pressured Wilkinson during the final laps of the race but was unable to pass, then was edged by a late-charging Austin Brauner of Platte Center at the finish line with Brauner taking second and Pettitt third place.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature, Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson and Fairbury’s Taylor Huss spent the latter half of the 20-lap race competing for the lead until the pair caught up to lapped traffic. Then Wilkinson took control, holding off Huss during the final six laps for his first win of the 2022 season at Off Road Speedway.
Huss finished in second place with Nate Buck of Neligh taking third.
Langenberg won his third consecutive IMCA SportMods feature of the season, taking the lead with five laps remaining and establishing a substantial lead to finish ahead of Spalding racer Robbie Thome and Spencer Galloway, who took second and third place, respectively. Langenberg and Galloway are both Norfolk drivers.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
SUPER LATE MODELS: (24 cars) (A feature) 1. Jake Neal, Omaha; 2. Bill Leighton Jr., La Vista; 3. Justin Zeitner, Malvern, Iowa; 4. Jesse Sobbing, Malvern, Iowa; 5. Josh Krug, Omaha; 6. Corey Zeitner, Omaha; 7. JC Wyman, Griswold, Iowa; 8. Kyle Berck, Marquette; 9. Charlie McKenna, Ames, Iowa; 10. Andrew Kosiski, La Vista; 11. Andy Eickhoff, Albion; 12. Cole Wayman, Lincoln; 13. Curt Schroeder, Newton, Iowa; 14. Chase Osborne; 15. Bian Kosiski, Papillion; 16. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 17. Darrel DeFrance, Marshalltown, Iowa; 18. Ben Schaller, Omaha; 19. Jeff Segebart, Westside, Iowa; 20. Cale Osborn, Lexington; 21. Ben Sukup; 22. JR Coover; 23. Travis Dickes, Madison; 24. Tad Pospisil. (B Feature) 1. Wayman, 2. Sukup. (Heat 1) 1. Pospisil, 2. Sobbing. (Heat 2) 1. Eickhoff, 2. A. Kosiski. (Heat 3) 1. Wyman, 2. J. Zeitner. (Heat 4) 1. Schaller, 2. Berck. (Qualifying A) 1. Sobbing, 2. Neal. (Qualifying B) 1. Krug, 2. Berck.
IMCA STOCK CAR: (20 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Austin Brauner, Platte Center; 3. Tanner Pettitt; 4. Tejay Mielke; 5. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 6. Ryan Harris, Homer; 7. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 8. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 9. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 10. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 11. Ron Pettitt; 12. Jeff Atkins, Omaha; 13. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 14. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 15. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 16. Robbie Evans, Elgin; 17. Justin Berschinger; 18. Jake Timm; 19. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 20. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Brauner, 2. T. Pettitt. (Heat 2) 1. C. Wilkinson, 2. Sehi. (Heat 3) 1.Mielke, 2. Berschinger.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK: (21 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Taylor Huss, Fairbury; 3. Nate Buck, Neligh; 4. Trent Johnson, Bloomfield; 5. Wyatt Lehman; 6. Lance Mielke; 7. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 8. Tanner Uehling; 9. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 10. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 11. Jordan Uehling; 12. Joe Rosberg; 13. Stephanie Reynolds; 14. Jim Kimmel; 15. Tom Marksmeier; 16. Shannon Pospisil; 17. Colin Hein, Columbus; 18. Zachary Sweigard; 19. Kristy Rosberg; 20. Trevor Frisch; 21. Creighton Hoebelheinrich, York. (Heat 1) 1. Wilkinson; 2. Buck. (Heat 2) 1. Mielke, 2. Bruhn. (Heat 3) 1. Huss, 2. Lehman.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (9 cars) (A Feature): 1. Colby Langenberg; 2. Robbie Thome, Spalding; 3. Spencer Galloway; 4. Wes Hochstein, Randolph; 5. Terry Kester, Oakdale; 6. Jonathan Jensen; 7. Tyler Afrank; 8. Logan Fernau, Creighton; 9. Aaron French. (Heat 1) 1. Hochstein, 2. Jensen.