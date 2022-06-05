Saturday night was a night for repeat winners in two of the three regular classes competing at Off Road Speedway.
However, in the main event–a 30-lap feature by cars representing the West Division of the Malvern Bank-sponsored Super Late Model Racing Series–it was Omaha’s Jake Neal who became the seventh different winner in the 10 visits of the SLMR cars to the Norfolk track.
Neal’s victory, which earned a $3000 payout, was also the first time in the 2022 racing season that a driver secured a win both the East and West Division.
Other “A” feature winners included Neligh drivers Cameron Wilkinson and Jason Wilkinson in the IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks divisions, respectively, with Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg taking first place in the IMCA SportMods race.
Neal’s starting position on the outside of the front row helped him get the early lead but Norfolk’s Tad Pospisil, who started immediately behind Neal, quickly took the lead away with a pass on the inside of turn two.
Unfortunately for Pospisil, his race lasted just four more laps before experiencing a ring and pinion breakdown in the car’s rear end, allowing Marquette driver Kyle Berck to take over the front spot for the next seven laps, until Neal–who was in a battle with Justin Zeitner of Malvern, IA–retook the lead from Burke and held it the rest of the race for the win.
Zeitner also passed Burke in turn four, but soon found himself behind Bill Leighton, Jr., of La Vista, who held off Zeitner in a duel for second place.
Cameron Wilkinson’s IMCA Stock Cars win is his fourth of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Wilkinson, despite starting six rows back in the 19-car field, was among the leaders within the first three laps and took the lead from Tanner Pettitt of Norfolk two laps after the race’s first caution.
Pettitt pressured Wilkinson during the final laps of the race, but was unable to pass, then was edged by a late-charging Austin Brauner of Platte Center at the finish line with Brauner taking second and Pettitt third place.
In the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature, Neligh’s Jason Wilkinson and Fairbury’s Taylor Huss spent the latter half of the 20-lap race competing for the lead until the pair caught up to lapped traffic when Wilkinson took control, then held off Huss during the final six laps for his first win of the 2022 season at Off Road Speedway.
Huss finished second place with Nate Buck of Neligh taking third.
Colby Langenberg won his third consecutive IMCA SportMods feature of the season, taking the lead with five laps remaining and establishing a substantial lead to finish ahead of Spalding racer Robbie Thome and Spencer Galloway, who took second- and third-place, respectively. Langenberg and Galloway are both Norfolk drivers.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)