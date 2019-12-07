Repeat of spring flood easily possible, speaker says

Two speakers at the Nebraska Farmers Union state convention at Divots Conference Center on Friday afternoon offered visions of the future of Norfolk and Nebraska, one highlighting positive change and another painting a potentially grim outlook.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning gave a welcome presentation to the convention of about 100 people, sharing facts about Norfolk and highlighting the city’s efforts to become a “green city.”
“Northeast Nebraska and North Central Nebraska have become the hotbed of renewable energy generation in the state,” Moenning said. “And I would be glad to claim the title of Norfolk as Nebraska’s renewable energy capital, and we are moving toward that goal.”
Moenning said the solar project led by the city and Nebraska Public Power District, as well as the wind farms being developed in the area, will continue to have great economic benefits for the region.
“When you have hundreds of construction workers staying eight to 10 months here, spending here, it’s not a coincidence we’ve seen record sales tax receipts,” Moenning said.
The wind farms also create jobs for small towns, Moenning said, and many of the technicians and managers of the facilities come from Northeast Community College.
“Fifteen to 20 jobs in a town like Elgin is huge,” Moenning said. “I don’t think we talk enough about how much that benefits rural Nebraska.”
Moenning also talked to the convention about future plans to develop the riverfront area, turning the area into a revitalized area of commerce and recreation.
“When I moved back here about 10 years and looked at this (riverfront),” Moenning said, “I thought, ‘This is a community planner’s dream.’ Now we’re taking steps to use our river again.”
Moenning also offered praise to the Farmers Union and its commitment to renewable energy and progressive ideas for rural Nebraska.
“When we look back in history, we’ll see this organization was on the right side of so many things, and was visionary and instrumental in creating opportunities for farmers and rural communities across the state,” he said.
* * *
The other speaker of the afternoon was Martha Shulski, a professor of applied climate science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and director of the Nebraska State Climate Office.
Shulski gave a recap of the previous year and explained why the massive floods took place, and she also offered a possible vision of what’s to come.
Because in early March the ground was still frozen and large amounts of ice and snow were still present, the water could not be absorbed into the ground, and it had to go somewhere, Shulski said.
Shulski said that while a “bomb cyclone” in March was the catalyst to the floods, the conditions were already in place for a disastrous flooding season.
The six months before the flooding began were among the wettest on record, and many states throughout the country were also far above average.
“So any precipitation or melting was not going to penetrate the ground, because (the soil) was already saturated,” Shulski said.
Last year, according to Shulski and the state climate office, it was the third wettest year in the recorded history of Nebraska. And the ground still remains in the 99th percentile in terms of moisture saturation, meaning it is still historically wetter than average. August alone this year was the wettest August on record.
This coming winter, Shulski said the models are predicting a wetter than normal December and January.
“That is not what we want to hear,” Shulski said. “There is a good chance for wetter than normal conditions.”
And Shulski said that has already prompted the National Weather Service to issue a warning for a difficult flood season, which the service also did in February before the last flooding event.
“It’s not very often we’re talking about the spring flood season at the start of the winter,” Shulski said. “But this is what we need to be preparing for … the nature of the winter we get will determine the impacts we have, but we should be cognizant of what could happen.”
Nebraska is also in a precarious spot where while most of the globe is getting gradually warmer, the middle of the United States is actually getting colder because of the increasing heat in Canada and the Arctic.
“We’re in this little pocket of cold weather,” Shulski said. “But the global perspective can be quite different from what we’re experiencing here. Typically, when it’s warm up north, it’s going to be cold further south, especially during the winter time.”
The reason why, Shulski said, is because the rapidly warming Arctic affects the jet stream and sends more cold air and polar vortexes toward the lower latitudes.
Shulski said the area also has been becoming increasingly more wet in the past few decades.
So as the area becomes colder, the ground remains frozen for longer, and because it’s also getting more wet, that means there’s more water with fewer places to go, which will increase flooding risk.
John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said people also need to take heed of what the future will be like.
“We saw things this last year that are beyond the pale of anything I’ve ever seen before,” Hansen said. “Anyone who knows anything about the natural world knows the weather is changing. It doesn’t matter if farmers believe in climate change, they do believe the weather’s changing.”
Shulski said that moving forward, there will be a new normal for weather in Nebraska.
“Nebraska’s climate future is not going to be the same as Nebraska’s climate past,” she said.