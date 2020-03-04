Class D No. 1 Chambers/Wheeler Central has won 25 games this season, but it’s the one loss that coach Laurel O’Malley said has been a turning point.
The Renegades won their first 19 contests before falling to North Central in the final of the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament, 41-36.
Since then, CWC has won six straight and has scored at least 60 points in all six, including a subdistrict final victory over No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 60-51.
“I think that after that conference game, we evaluated and really got back to work on what we needed to do to be successful; it was kind of a wake-up call,” O’Malley said.
CWC played in last year’s Class D2 state tournament with mostly the same roster that will compete in the Class D1 tournament this year.
The Renegades lost in the opening round, but O’Malley said the experience was valuable.
“I think we’ve grown a lot. I think the whole year of maturity and experience has helped the kids,” she said. “They know what it feels like to be in big games, and I think the Humphrey/Lindsay (Holy Family) game was huge for us because that was a big atmosphere and they were able to stay in that game the whole time.”
Six-foot senior forward Taylor Peter leads CWC while averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds per game
The Renegades open Thursday at 2 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest against a team that is no stranger to the state tournament, defending D1 runner-up Dundy County/Stratton.
This is the Tigers’ seventh trip to Lincoln in eight years.
“I know they play good defense and that they’re very fundamental,” O’Malley said. “When you hear their name, you know that they’ve been down there. They have a couple of kids that are pretty good shooters, they play good defense, just a fundamental, well-rounded team.”
No. 5 Pender and No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic are the other area entries in the D1 field.
The Trojans have drawn top-seeded Weeping Water in the 9 a.m. opener at Southwest.
Cedar is 10-13 but 6-0 against Class D teams.
Brynn Wortmann leads the Trojans in scoring (13.6) while Abby Hochstein pulls down nearly six rebounds per contest.
Pender (17-11) is the seventh seed and has a meeting with undefeated Pleasanton in a 3:45 p.m. game, also at Lincoln Southwest.
Junior Ashley Ostrand leads the Pendragons in both scoring (14.7) and rebounding (4.4).
TWO PERENNIAL heavyweights will represent Northeast and North Central Nebraska in Class D2.
No. 4 Wynot is back in Lincoln to defend its state championship along with No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis.
Last year, the Blue Devils defeated the Flyers in the opening round on their way to a title run that included victories over the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds.
This year the two teams are on opposite sides of the bracket.
Second-seeded St. Francis (23-2) has drawn Sterling (20-7).
A University of Nebraska recruit, junior Allison Weidner leads the Flyers with 25 points per game and nearly six rebounds per contest.
Wynot (22-4) has the No. 4 seed and opens with Lawrence-Nelson (25-1).
The Blue Devils are quite familiar with Lincoln, qualifying in all but one of the past 11 seasons. In that time the Blue Devils have won six titles and finished second three times.
Kaitlyn Heimes leads the Blue Devils in scoring (10.8) while Karley Heimes is tops in rebounding (4.3).