LINCOLN – Chambers-Wheeler Central turned back Hartington Cedar Catholic in the Class D1 consolation game here at Lincoln East High School, 66-54.
After dreams were shattered the previous night in the semifinals, coaches enter the consolation games wondering how the team will respond.
The Renegades were just fine as they sprinted to an early 15-6 lead in the first quarter then extended the advantage to 37-25 at the half after the Trojan offense responded in the second eight minutes with 19 points.
“We wanted to play one more time together,” CWC senior Taylor Peter said. “We are one big family and we wanted to go out the right way.”
Peter, who scored over 1,500 career points, joined teammate Morgan Ramsey with game-high scoring honors with 25 points each.
“Our leaders took control this morning,” CWC coach Laurel O’Malley said. “Naturally we were disappointed yesterday, but these girls wanted to do it the right way and go out with their best.”
Although the Trojans started slowly, they eventually got things going to make a game of it by the end.
In fact, in the third frame, HCC battled back to make it a one-point game at 40-39.
“We knew they would come at us eventually,” O’Malley said. “You have to play an entire game down here if you’re going to win.”
With 5:12 left in the third, CWC was clinging to a 40-36 lead.
Aiden Wortmann made one of two free throws to make it 40-36 before MaKenna Noecker canned a three with 4:21 left in the period to get the game to the 40-39 score.
CWC responded with a 7-0 run to get some of the advantage back.
Ramsey opened the run with a long ball with 3:36 left followed by a couple of buckets by Peter inside to make it 47-39 with just over two minutes left in the stanza.
The Trojans got a free throw from Wortmann and a free throw from Brooklyn Kuehn to make it 47-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Renegades pushed advantage back up to a dozen early in the final quarter, but HCC battled back one more time to close to within six after Brynn Wortmann made one-of-three charity tosses when she was fouled beyond the arc with 1:36 left.
HCC was forced to foul from there and CWC made enough free throws down the stretch to widen the gap back to 12.
“I was really proud of this team the entire year,” O’Malley said. “They have really put in the work to get where we are.”
“I am really going to miss this,” Peter said. “We have made so many great memories over the years and I have made so many friends I will have for the rest of my life.”
HCC 6 19 16 13 – 54
CWC 15 22 10 19 – 66
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (11-15): Makenna Noecker 8 2-2 20; Jordyn Steffen 0 1-2 1; Abby Hochstein 2 3-4 7; Aiden Wortmann 2 1-2 6; Brynn Wortmann 6 3-5 19; Brooklyn Kuehn 0 1-2 1.
CHAMBERS-WHEELER CENTRAL (27-2): Gracie Pokorny o 0-2 0; Michelle Koenig 2 2-6 7; MaKenna Pelster 0 1-2 1; Ryann Haburchak 2 0-0 4; Morgan Ramsey 7 7-9 25; Taylor Peter 11 3-4 25; Rachel Dierks 1 2-4 4.