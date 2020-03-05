Renegades roll into D1 semifinals

LINCOLN – Chambers-Wheeler Central advanced to tomorrow’s Class D1 semifinals with a 58-36 win over Dundy County-Stratton in the opening round of the D1 Girls State Basketball Championships here at Lincoln Southwest High School Thursday after noon.
The Renegades exploded from the start, outscoring the Tigers 18-3 in the first eight minutes.
“After losing in the first round last year,” CWC coach Laurel O’Malley said. “We wanted to get out to a quick start here today and put the pressure on them.”
Her team did just that, despite what the coach described as nerves early on.
“We made some uncharacteristic mistakes early on,” O’Malley said. “Part of that was probably nerves as we were focused on getting past this first round.”
It took just over three minutes in the first frame, but the Renegades bolted to an 8-0 advantage after Taylor Peter canned a pair of free throws with 4:48 left in the quarter.
“We got after them in the full court,” O’Malley said. “But we were active defensively all over the court the entire game – we tipped a lot of passes and made things difficult for them to score.”
Peter, who would finish the afternoon with a game-high 22 points, also scored CWC’s first bucket of the contest and after a steal and layup by teammate Rachel Dierks and a nifty shot in the paint by Morgan Ramsey – capped the 8-0 run with the charity tosses.
After the Tigers scored with a three, the Renegades went on a 10-0 run to end the first period.
“We wanted to keep pushing the ball,” O’Malley said. “We wanted to dictate the pace of the game.”
DC-S got back to within 10 in the second quarter at 23-13 and got the ball off of a CWC turnover last in the half.
Ryann Haburchak made a long ball with 2.1 seconds left to make it 26-13 at the break then Ramsey opened the second half with another three.
“We were really concentrating on fast starts to the game and the half,” O’Malley said. “I think we accomplished that here today.”
O’Malley was singing the praises of the Renegade fans the cooperative effort between the two schools in general.
“It’s amazing how the people from the two schools get along and the kids have always gotten along,” she said. “This coop has worked for everyone involved and we’ve had some success because of it.”
Chambers and Wheeler Central entered the agreement between the schools back in 2010.
The Renegades will move on in the tournament Friday with 10:45 a.m. date with Pleasanton at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs had their hands full with Pender but eventually pulled away with a 66-56 win.
CWC 18 8 21 11 – 58
DCS 3 10 11 12 – 36
CHAMBERS-WHEELER CENTRAL (26-1): Michelle Koenig 2 2-2 6; MaKenna Pelster 1 1-2 3; Ryann Haburchak 1 2-2 5; Morgan Ramsey 4 2-3 12; Taylor Peter 8 5-7 22; Tessa Metchke 1 0-0 2; Rachel Dierks 3 2-2 8.
DUNDY COUNTY-STRATTON (18-7): Haylee Davis 1 0-0 3; Sable Lambley 2 0-0 4; Maggie Lutz 1 0-0 3; Jessie Freeland 3 0-0 9; Ava Petersen 1 0-0 3; Sydney Reichert 1 2-2 4; McKinzie Baney 4 1-3 10.