Lincoln Northeast had one thing that was simply too much for the Panthers to handle Friday night--a 6-foot 7 postplayer.
Connor Renard scored 20 points in the first half--without missing a shot from the field--then added another 20 in the second, making 9 of 11 field goal attempts, to lead the Rockets to an 84-63 win over Norfolk in the Panthers’ final regular season home game.
“When you’ve got a 6-foot 7 kid who can score at the basket, and you’ve got our guys that are shorter and not as strong,” Norfolk coach Matt Shelsta said. “They absolutely know who they are; they know their identity and they’re going to go to it--especially with a team like us who doesn’t really have an inside presence defensively. They’re going to feed him the ball, and we couldn’t do anything about it.”
Lincoln Northeast also retrieved a number of missed shots for second, and even third, chance points, allowing the Rockets to make 36 of 57 field goal tries--to finish the game shooting an impressive 63 percent.
“We just didn’t make the choices to box out hard enough, and they got probably 15 offensive rebounds--maybe more,” Shelsta said. “Those are second chance opportunities, and they took advantage of it. You just can’t do that.”
The teams traded baskets until midway through the first quarter, when Northeast finished out the period by outscoring the Panthers 13-3 to take a 19-10 lead.
By the middle of the second period, with the help of another string of points, the Rockets doubled the score on Norfolk at 32-16 before the Panthers’ went to a zone press that made Northeast temporarily uncomfortable handling the ball and allowed Norfolk--behind 5 points by Kamari Moore on a 3 and a drive from the wing, along with a 3 by Kallan Herman--to close the gap to 6 points just before halftime, although the Rockets scored the final 5 points to take a 37-26 advantage into intermission.
The Panthers opened the second half by running some offensive sets to get shots for Herman, who had made just 3 of 11 shots in the first half.
The senior opened the third period with back-to-back 3s and, after Colton Price hit another 3 from the point, added 11 more points in the quarter as Norfolk attempted to close the gap on the way to 29 total points.
After a Herman jumper from the point, Norfolk trailed 47-43, and the Panthers were working hard on both ends of the floor.
Price took a charge under the Northeast basket, resulting in a Daydon Taylor 3 from the wing, and Colby James dove for possession of a loose ball at mid-court the halfway-point of the quarter, which Herman followed with a pullup in the lane after the tie-up at center court--and Norfolk trailed 50-48.
“Kallan missed a couple shots earlier, and we wanted him to kind of get that feeling back,” Shelsta said. “If he could see a couple go through, then he feels a little bit better about what he’s doing offensively, and it sparks everybody else offensively.”
But Renard also had 11 for the Rockets during the quarter, including 7 of Northeast’s final 13 points--sandwiched by a Pierce Bazil three-point play and a Bazil 3 from just inside of halfcourt at the buzzer, re-establishing the Rockets’ lead to 63-53 entering the final period.
A 16-2 Northeast run to open the fourth quarter then ended Norfolk’s hopes of an upset, and the Rockets improved to 13-6 with the 84-63 victory.
“They’re a heck of a team, a well-coached team,” Shelsta said. “It’s hard to imagine them having 6 losses, but early in the season they were forced to take three weeks off. I don’t know if that’s an excuse, but they’re playing really well right now.”
The Panthers, now 7-14, were to finish the regular season with a game at Lincoln East on Saturday night.
Lincoln Northeast 19 18 26 21 -- 84
Norfolk 10 16 27 10 -- 63
Lincoln Northeast (13-6): Carlos Valdez 3-3 0-0 6, Zachary Moerer 3-8 0-0 8, Jeremiah Collier 1-1 0-0 3, Zander Beard 3-4 0-0 6, Christian Winn 1-2 0-0 3, Pierce Bazil 5-14 1-1 12, Porter Bazil 3-6 0-1 6, Connor Renard 17-19 6-9 40. Totals: 36-57 7-11 84.
Norfolk (7-14): Shon King 0-1 0-0 0, Kamari Moore 3-9 0-0 8, Isaac Heimes 2-3 2-2 6, Kallan Herman 11-23 4-4 29, Colton Price 2-5 0-0 5, Colby James 3-5 0-0 7, Daydon Taylor 2-3 0-0 6, Bree Reestman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 23-51 7-8 63.