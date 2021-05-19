OMAHA — An upset on the track and statement wins in field events highlighted the first half of the first day of the Nebraska State Track and Field Meet for Class D’s boys on Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Osmond’s relay team went into the 4x800-meter relay with the eighth-best time among qualifiers in Class D. However, as soon as the starter’s pistol was fired, it was clear that the Tigers were much more formidable than their number suggested.
The orange and black began the race in the front of the pack alongside Pawnee City and Dundy County-Stratton, who entered with the first and second-best times among qualifiers, respectively. In the final lap, anchor Graysen Schultze took the lead heading into the home stretch, giving Osmond a state championship with a final time of 8 minutes and 32.50 seconds.
The time was not only their best all season, but it also set a new school record.
This win was something the Tigers always knew they were capable of doing. Being pushed by such a competitive field only helped their cause.
“We knew that we could do something special down here, and they came through and did it for us,” coach Joe Ortmeier said. “All of our kids ran their best splits of the year, and our anchorman, Grayson Schultze, was fantastic as always.”
Earlier in the day, Austin Dvorak put a bow on what was a comfortable win in the high jump. The senior from Stuart cleared each of the first five heights presented on his first try, the highest being 6 feet, 3 inches. He outlasted Tanner Pfeifer of Humphrey St. Francis, who finished third with a final height of 5 feet, 11 inches.
Spurts of rain created less-than-ideal conditions for many of the athletes participating, but Dvorak was able to overcome them for the win.
“The pad was really wet so I was kind of slipping, but it didn’t affect me too much,” he said. “I just had to get through it and jump to my best."
Chase Snyder was having trouble finding consistency in the discus, going as high as 151-7 on his second turn to as low as 135-4 on his fifth .
The senior from Boyd County went into his final attempt needing to get a distance higher than 158 feet, a mark set by Kyle Ardissono of Bruning/Davenport/Shickley. On his last throw, Snyder put all of his power in, let it fly and hit a final mark of 159-4, good to win the discus.
There was only one thing going through his mind on the last throw.
“Throw as best as you can because it’s your last throw,” Snyder said. “Last throw ever in Nebraska as a high schooler, so throw it.”
Wausa’s Addison Smith started off strong in the 3,200-meter run, holding the lead in the first three minutes. However, he lost steam down the stretch and finished fifth. Though he cited physical strain as a reason for the finish, he also saw mental focus as something that held him back.
“Once they started passing me, I think my mind just shut down. My mind was like ‘You can’t catch up,’ " he said. “Just negative thoughts and I needed to work on pushing away.”