Regrets are meaningless

For Christmas, I received a copy of “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Essentially, the novel is about regrets. The story’s central character, Nora Seed, is filled with regrets, so she decides to end her life. That’s when she finds herself in the Midnight Library, a place between life and death. There, she lives out a myriad of lives based upon eliminating her biggest regrets.
If you read reviews about this book, you’ll see that many people loved it, and many people hated it. I would say I’m somewhere in the middle, but I completely related to Nora’s feelings about regrets and how they can eat you up inside. It’s so easy to play the “if only” game and wonder how our lives would be if we’d only done that one thing differently all those years ago.
I have two literary regrets that often pain me. The first is that I deeply regret not becoming a full-time writer much sooner. While I enjoyed teaching and coaching, my passion has always been writing, and I continually kick myself for not jumping into it when I was fresh out of college. Fear and the need for a steady paycheck sent me down the teaching path, where I stayed far too long.
My other regret, though, relates to “The Midnight Library.” In it, Nora studies philosophy, and her favorite philosopher is Henry David Thoreau. He’s quoted throughout the book, and she mentions Walden quite often. She is also planning to visit the pond in Connecticut where Thoreau spent those two years in isolation.
I, too, am fascinated by Thoreau and other Transcendentalists \h— more so by Ralph Waldo Emerson, the father of the movement, but Thoreau is a close second. Unlike Nora, who came to her studies of Thoreau at a young age, I didn’t read anything by him or Emerson until three years ago. At the start of that school year (due to a sudden staff shortage), I was assigned an advanced English class comprising American literature for the juniors, and one of the books was “Walden.”
I’ve never encountered anything else that was so mind-opening while also containing so much common sense.
The juniors I taught that year enjoyed it for the most part, and we had some intelligent conversations. I envied those students because they experienced a great book at a young age, and if, or when, they choose to reread it, it will continue to enlighten them.
“Walden” is one of those books that can and should be read at different ages in your life. Thus, I really regret not having read it at a young age myself, and thus with each rereading, the book could speak to me in different ways.
However, and this is a big however, regrets truly are meaningless because we cannot go back in time to choose differently. Nora learns this. Everyone learns this. Regrets do teach us, though. They teach us to make better choices in the now.
As always, my New Year’s resolution is to read a lot and to read quality literature — to make the right choices in what I read. Now that I’m finally a full-time writer, I will add a resolution to write things that are worth reading, too.
Let’s all make 2022 a great year. As Thoreau wrote, “Never look back unless you are planning to go that way.” No regrets, my friends. Happy reading to you.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
This month’s reading selection is “The Reivers” by William Faulkner.