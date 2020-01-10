NORFOLK – As the opioid epidemic rages across the United States, Northeast Nebraskans have an extra resource on their side.
For people who have overdosed, the drug Naloxone, often called Narcan, can be a literally be a life-saver.
Region 4 Behavioral Health System in Norfolk has stepped in to provide Narcan to all area law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies, hospitals and other entities for the last two years, said Regional Administrator Ingrid Gansebom.
“We’re actually providing Narcan to the 22 counties of Region 4 and we’re providing to all law enforcement including police departments, sheriffs departments as well as fire and rescue,” said Bill Price, director of emergency services at Region 4. “There’s two doses to a box and we’ve distributed boxes to all those different entities.”
Many of the doses that were distributed across the area are beginning to expire, and Price is in the process of restocking the area agencies with Narcan, he said. Additionally, if an agency uses all of its doses, Price can get them refills.
“They (area agencies) can contact me 24/7, literally, and if they need it I will gladly give it to them right away,” Price said. “I try to be very responsive because of what the nature of it is.”
Each box of Narcan that Region 4 distributes has two 4 mg doses. This type of Narcan is applied as a nasal spray, Price said.
Each box costs $75. Since Region 4 began distribution, it has given out over 800 boxes.
While Narcan can save the life of someone who has overdosed on opioids, it is not a cure or long-term treatment, Price said.
“The thing about Narcan is it’s not a permanent solution, it’s designed to treat them in the field and get them to medical care immediately,” He said.
FOR LONG-TERM treatment, Region 4 contracts with area mental health providers so recovering addicts can get the help they need to stay clean.
Region 4 provides funding to mental health providers in the region so people with financial difficulties can still get treatment.
“So we contract with providers that serve indigent individuals and we pay the provider for their services,” Gansebom said. “So they have to meet clinical and financial criteria.”
The services the mental health providers give range from less restrictive outpatient services all the way inpatient services, Gansebom said.
There are waitlists for many of these services, but most of them are small, Gansebom said.
“We watch the waitlist everyday, weekly, we just watch that all the time,” she said. “Most of our services actually do not have very long waitlists, so that’s a good thing. If the need arises we do have the opportunity to work with providers to expedite admissions in and out of our region.”
While waitlists are not a major issue, informing the public about the variety of services offered is, Gansebom said.
“One of the things that is probably the most difficult is to get the information out to individuals on what is available,” she said.
While there are many resources available and only short waitlists, there is still room to bring in new resources and improve the existing programs, Gansebom said.
“Because our system is really a capitated system, that means we only have so much money through the year, yes, of course there’s different services that we’d love to bring in that we just don’t have the funding for,” she said. “Right now, we’re pulling down more dollars than we have available. So that’s something that we are watching.”