Lots of people have used Zoom on their phone or computer in the last few months.
It’s a program that allows you to connect with other people, seeing and talking with them on the computer screen.
The first time I had a meeting via Zoom, I was pretty excited and carefully arranged my hair and the background. When I watch newscasters give their broadcasts from their homes, I’m always looking at their backgrounds, and I’ve noticed most have a bookcase or two and quite interesting art on the wall.
I could at least hide my trash can.
After attending a few meetings via Zoom, I found the novelty had worn off. I quit changing my virtual background to an exotic location and I don’t even glance in a mirror before logging on.
I now have a new reason to be excited about using Zoom, however, as my sisters and sisters-in-law and I have scheduled a bridal shower for my nephew’s fiancé, to be held completely on Zoom.
We originally thought of having an in-person shower but the idea of bringing together women from a multi-county area seemed a bit irresponsible with the difficulty of having to follow various COVID restrictions.
How fun is it to play bride and groom trivia with masks on while sitting 6 feet apart and not sharing pencils? Not so fun and probably not so safe.
A Zoom shower is a great solution and I’m thinking it might even be a better event than if we had it in person. First of all, more people will be able to participate. We’ve got family around the state but we also have many family members living in Florida who would have never been able to come to a shower. Now, even our daughter in Pennsylvania will be able to attend this shower.
It’s a little strange to plan a party where people are sitting in their own homes, probably because we aren’t providing refreshments. At the last shower, we had trays of chocolate, fruit, cheese and a wine tasting as the theme. We’ve also had brunches, fun cupcakes and egg casseroles at our showers.
For the virtual shower, we asked people to have their favorite drink at hand and to be ready for a virtual toast.
They’ve also been asked to send the gift they ordered from an online registry to the bride-to-be, so she can have them unwrapped and ready to show on Zoom. They’ve also been instructed to have a word of wisdom to share during the shower, and we’ll be having a virtual game which ought to be interesting.
We’re expecting glitches as even during our Zoom shower planning meeting, we had low bandwidth problems. With some 30 people expected to be online, we’re probably going to have to ask people to mute themselves — not something you’d do at an in-person shower. Still, I’m excited to “see” everyone at our 2020 Zoom bridal shower.