Being born in a generation who was not alive to experience the tragedies of 9/11, I will never truly understand the emotional heartbreak the citizens of America endured. This first act of international terrorism in the United States will never be forgotten. Not only did it lead to the United States banding together for some time, but it also led to our troops in Afghanistan.
Going into Afghanistan, we had the mission of getting justice for what was stolen from us. Once that justice was served, not only involving Afghanistan but Pakistan as well, the U.S. tactics were messy. From my understanding, looking back on the past events, we had no clear follow-through plan. We came in, we did what our country was seeking to do, but overall our stay was poorly thought through long-term. The longer we stayed the harder it was for us to formulate a national plan of what we were doing there.
In consequence, our soldiers sacrificed being away from their families, friends, and homeland; on top of putting themselves in danger every day. As a country, we did protect many people and the values we believe in. But, now in the future, what did this cost us? It cost us the lives of American citizens and American soldiers. Many of those who served our country now are facing the difficulties of PTSD, trauma, and physical pain. We did a great service protecting the lives of innocent people in Afghanistan. But, do our moral deeds justify the lives we are putting at risk to this day?
Our exit strategy was not effective. A few years ago, politicians put hopes of ending this war in the heads of Americans. We were led to believe that exiting would be fast and with minimal repercussions. Administrations later, this dream was passed on and on, and now our exit is not what we had dreamed of. Again, I have no place to put blame on a single person or administration. This idea of pulling out our troops is not new. It is the product of multiple generations, people, and beliefs. My hope is that we can learn from the past and make different choices in the future.
Looking back, if I were in the difficult position of retracting our troops, I would ensure I had made a plan with many back-ups and insurances. First, I would have acted slowly. Each step would have been done meticulously and with care.
It would be best to take our time and get every American home safely. I would have gradually fazed out the retraction of our troops. Airports would be heavily guarded in addition to embassies and military bases. United States citizens would be privately and quietly extracted, long before any major military tactics were used. Bombs and other extreme-force weapons would be on stand-by from the get-go and made aware of to the Taliban. I would like to believe I wouldn’t have underestimated the Taliban as much as we have, but alas, I truly do not know what I would have thought in that position.
All I know is that it is essential to be prepared for anything when lives are at stake. The most crucial part of my plan would be to have thoroughly decommissioned U.S. weaponry before leaving it behind. As a country, we have done this in the past. By doing so, we prevent the misuse of our lethal weapons that could be used to attack our liberty. Speaking of liberty, I would call upon our allies to ask for assistance transitioning our troops out of Afghanistan. I believe additional military assistance, to help transition peace, would have been beneficial to us as well as the Afghani natives. Once we have left the country, the continuation of monitoring the Taliban and other affiliated groups using ground surveillance would be essential.
Looking in hindsight, it is always easier to point out mistakes or alternate paths. The truth is, there were a lot of things that possibly could have been done differently throughout our time in Afghanistan, regardless of administration. There is no single individual to blame.
In the future, we can reflect on our past experiences in Afghanistan. The sorrow from the 9/11 attack is rooted deep down in the pride and soul of each American citizen. A piece of our national soul broke that tragic day and will never be the same. But we can and will repair ourselves, to be better and stronger together as a country.
God bless America, and God bless our troops.