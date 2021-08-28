A state record was the last thing anyone was thinking before Lutheran High Northeast and Madison took the field for Friday’s season-opening football game at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
By halftime, the record books came in handy. By the end of the night, a revision would be needed.
Senior wide receiver Cort McKeown tied the all-time single-game eight-man state record with seven touchdown receptions, and Lutheran High Northeast’s quick-strike offense exploded often in a 74-6 performance.
“It’s pretty impressive, especially with our sophomore quarterback who hadn’t had any varsity playing time until this year. He did really good tonight, though,” McKeown said.
That quarterback, sophomore Landon Johnson, completed all 14 pass attempts for 281 yards and eight touchdowns in his first varsity start. Johnson finished just two scoring tosses away from the all-time eight-man record of 10, which was matched most recently by Jackson Sudbeck of Wynot in 2013.
“I think he’s really stepped up the last couple of weeks,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said about Johnson. “This is just the start for him. I think he’s going to keep getting better. We didn’t use him a lot in the run game, but he’s a really good runner, too.”
All but three of his passes went to McKeown, who finished with 248 yards on 11 catches while benefiting from a size and speed advantage against Madison’s secondary. However, even this past week in practice, Suckstorf said there was no indication that this kind of a passing night would happen.
“I think the boys would tell you, we’ve just been not hitting things in stride all week, the last couple of weeks in practice, and I think tonight they came out and they showed me that they can be some gamers sometimes,” Suckstorf said.
Lutheran High had the ball eight times in the first half. It scored eight touchdowns and outgained Madison 425-70 in that time. Of those eight possessions, seven of them lasted four plays or fewer — including five “drives” that were just two plays each.
For the game, Lutheran High finished with 569 yards of total offense while holding Madison to 114.
Early on, though, it was the usual rushing attack that did the damage. Senior running back Keaton Ranslem raced 58 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play, part of his 118 yards on six carries. After the Eagles recovered an onside kick, Lutheran High stuck to the ground attack for the next six plays. On the seventh play of the drive, Johnson stepped back and hit McKeown for a 23-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
“I think our biggest concern coming in was their run game,” Madison coach Landonn Mackey said. “Maybe we could have done a little bit better with our pass preparation.”
Lutheran High again recovered a short kickoff and, two plays later, Johnson and McKeown connected for a 42-yard TD, and the rout was on.
“We definitely have a threat with Cort. He’s one of the top receivers that I’ve coached,” Suckstorf said. “He’s got a great work ethic. He’s got great hands. He usually doesn’t drop a pass. He was able to excel here today, and he’s going to be a big part of our offense.”
Madison had a seven-play drive and a nine-play drive in the first half but came away empty on fourth down both times in Lutheran High territory. The Dragons got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard touchdown run by Diego Gastelum on the first play after stopping the Eagles on fourth down.
“I feel like we did some good things at times, but our ability to sustain that the whole time was a big problem,” Mackey said.
Madison 0 0 0 6 — 6
LHNE 28 30 8 8 — 74
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
LHNE: Keaton Ranslem 58 run (Ranslem run), 11:14.
LHNE: Cort McKeown 23 pass from Landon Johnson (PAT failed), 8:04.
LHNE: McKeown 42 pass from Johnson (Johan Rojas run), 7:18.
LHNE: McKeown 34 pass from Johnson (PAT failed), 5:02.
SECOND QUARTER
LHNE: McKeown 43 pass from Johnson (McKeown pass from Johnson), 11:51.
LHNE: McKeown 10 pass from Johnson (Rojas run), 8:55.
LHNE: Carson Anderson 14 pass from Johnson (McKeown pass from Johnson), 5:45.
LHNE: McKeown 21 pass from Johnson (PAT failed), 0:02.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: McKeown 2 pass from Johnson (McKeown pass from Johnson), 0:31.
FOURTH QUARTER
MAD: Diego Gastelum 27 run (PAT failed), 6:10.
LHNE: Anden Schold 9 run (Levi Uecker run), 2:42.