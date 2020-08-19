Records are meant to be broken. Whether it is in football, swimming, track or any sport, records have continued to be shattered from those set years ago.
But there is still one local record that stands nearly 50 years later.
The 1972 Norfolk High School boys 4x400 relay team of Rollie Gentzler, Randy Benish, Dick Johnson and Chuck Halbur still holds the Daily News area coverage record and Norfolk High School record with a time of 3 minutes, 23.30 seconds.
"We found the right combination, and we lived to be fast together," Benish said. "The guys now must be pretty slow."
THE FOUR grew up in the Norfolk area living around each other, which helped later in their high school days when they competed on the football field, basketball court and on the track for the Panthers.
"We were pretty close, and we did a lot of stuff together," Dick Johnson said. "It was fun — we were competitive, which spilled over into high school."
In the fall, they played on the football team and were all on the offensive side of the ball.
Benish was at quarterback, Gentzler was a wingback, Halbur played split end and Johnson was an offensive tackle.
Their senior year, the four helped lead the Panthers to a 9-1 record and a No. 2 finish in the state.
"The class in 1972 was a great class. We were a really close-knit class, and we had a lot of good athletes," Benish said. "We had a great football team senior year, and it carried over into the track season."
In the winter, the four competed on the basketball team, which led to the track season in the spring.
During the track seasons leading up to their senior year, the four competed in different events. Gentzler was a sprinter and long jumper, Benish competed in numerous running events, Johnson ran mid-distance races and Halbur was a long-distance runner.
The four didn't really make a combination for success until their senior year when they found themselves on the 4x400 relay team in various track meets.
"We lived to be fast together, and we found the right combination," Benish said.
In 1972, the combination of the four fell into place and they were able to set the school record.
"At that point it wasn't that significant, but going back to class reunions and finding out that we still have the record does seem kind of special," Gentzler said. "I guess we did all right."
AFTER they graduated in 1972, they all went their separate ways.
Gentzler went to play football at the University of South Dakota, Johnson went to North Dakota State University, Halbur went to Kearney State (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) and Benish played football and baseball at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Nowadays Johnson is the only one out of the four who returned to Norfolk with his family. Gentzler lives in Austin, Minnesota; Benish lives in San Antonio, Texas; and Halbur is in Omaha.
It is difficult for the four to get together since they live in different parts of the country, but they still have one big connection holding them together, which is the longest standing track record for Norfolk High School and in the Northeast Nebraska area.
"We were all athletes, everybody got along great together and we all had fun," Benish said. "We were some fast dudes — I'm really looking forward to getting back and seeing everybody for our 50th reunion in two years."