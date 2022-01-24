Businesses all over the nation are experiencing a shortage of workers. The cause for this is due to the pandemic we’re living in right now. COVID-19, norovirus and the omicron variant are making some people scared to work, while others are just taking advantage of paid unemployment.
While those are the two main assumptions, other people used the pandemic to consider what’s important to them. Some people are rethinking their career choice and changing their lifestyle to fit what’s best for them.
Some people believe that they are better off at home. Their mindset is that they have enough money built up and don’t need to go back to work. People are using the pandemic as an opportunity for early retirement. This means more teenagers are filling the gap in the workforce.
The pandemic outbreak has caused chaos for the economy. Fast-food restaurants are now relying more on teenagers. I feel like this has been working fine. Teenagers can cook and learn the skills of a fast-food restaurant the same as someone older can. However, there should be some adults working in the fast-food restaurants to keep everything under control.
Unemployment has never been as low as it is right now. People have different reasons for their decisions, but it all started with the pandemic. People have found other ways to financially support themselves and their families during this time, so rushing back to work isn’t something everyone is eager to get back to.