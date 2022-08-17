Reasons to throw a birthday party for an adult

If you haven’t thrown a birthday party for someone over the age of 30 lately, I’d highly recommend it. If it’s your own birthday, all the better. We just celebrated my mother-in-law’s 90th birthday with a party, and it was a great time. If you’re not convinced that you need to have more celebrations in your life, here are nine reasons (one for each of Darlene’s 10 years) to have a birthday party, no matter the age:
1. Birthdays are a wonderful reason to have a party unrelated to any national holiday. You don’t need to have a Thanksgiving feast or lots of Christmas decorations. Hang up a few balloons for a birthday party and you’re set. Party time!
2. People love parties. We held Darlene’s birthday open house at a local hall and had a couple hundred people stop in. Maybe it’s because COVID shut down so many events, but people are getting out and attending gatherings where they weren’t able to a couple years ago.
3. You can eat all the ice cream and cake you want. No one refuses a piece of birthday cake on a birthday — it’d be rude. You can’t eat birthday cake without ice cream so it’s a win-win. I don’t think birthday food has any calories and if it does, they’re happy calories.
4. It’s a good time to reconnect with people you don’t see a lot of. We had people come from a few hours away to attend Tom’s mom’s party. We got to see neighbors who don’t live far away, but we still don’t run into very often.
5. Birthday celebrations are great for reflecting on the blessings, experiences and people of the past. At a party, you have the opportunity to see and celebrate with the people who have shared those years with you.
6. Maybe you’ll get birthday cards. It will take a week for Darlene to go through the stack of congratulatory cards she has received from people, and then she can reread them for a couple more weeks.
7. If you haven’t had a photo take with your friends and family lately, here’s your chance. It’s not likely that you take photos with other people when you’re attending a basketball game or church, but you can take all sorts of memorable photos at a birthday party. Hats are optional.
8. Birthdays are happy occasions. I haven’t ever been to a depressing birthday party. We should attend a birthday party for someone once a month just to keep our spirits up.
9. Life is short. Celebrate the people in it while you can. That’s all the reason you need.