Sandy Wolfe and Jade Lafleur knew they could work together before joining forces and opening Real Living Advantage Real Estate in the fall of 2016.
Before opening the real estate office, Wolfe and Lafleur worked together in technology sales and then operated a fitness center. During that time, Lafleur ventured into real estate, a field Wolfe had already had experience in.
Now the mother-daughter team — and their associates — is making an impact on the real estate industry in the Norfolk area.
Which is why they were selected for the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame's Emerging Business honor, a recognition effort toward a business in existence for five years or fewer. The hall of fame is sponsored by the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha, Norfolk branch.
The changing world of real estate caused them to try this latest new adventure. While Wolfe acquired her broker’s license, Lafleur searched for a franchise that suited their style, finally settling on Real Living Advantage.
“Real Living is a great fit for us,” Lafleur said of the organization that is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. It offers support in a number of areas, including technology, marketing and others.
Wolfe and Lafleur also bought a building at 1105 Norfolk Ave., which formerly housed a real estate office. The location fit their desire to be in a highly visible location, Wolfe said.
They also assembled a team, which now numbers 11 other agents and their office manager, Ashley Klawitter.
“We wanted a team that had integrity ... and that would give back,” Lafleur said.
Giving back is a goal of the organization that has been involved in a variety of community events, including providing food for the Norfolk Rescue Mission and supporting it financially, serving lunches at the mobile food pantry, volunteering with the Salvation Army, providing financial support to people affected by the pandemic and many more.
In addition, Wolfe, Lafleur and team members serve on a number of boards and organizations, including the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau, Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, Norfolk Public Schools Foundation and others.
In fact, Wolfe has been on the Norfolk Public Schools board of education for many years and now serves as board president.
“We’re proud of this community ... and we need to give back,” Wolfe said.
Their determination has paid dividends. Wolfe said Real Living Advantage Real Estate was the No. 1 real estate company in listed by and sold by in the Norfolk area for 2018, 2019 and to date in 2020.
They and other companies are aided in their efforts by resources that make searching for a house easier than ever before, Lafleur said.
“Now houses are online within hours (of being listed),” Wolfe said. “And (potential) buyers are being notified within minutes” of a house being put on the market.
To help sellers, Wolfe and Lafleur have two storage units filled with furniture and decor items to stage houses to help entice potential buyers. A professional stager is also available.
Staging is important because “sellers are emotionally attached (to their homes) ... and don’t see things the same way a buyer does,” Wolfe said.
While the local real estate market was slow for a while, that has changed due to the number of houses, duplexes and apartments being built.
“There’s a lot of building going on ... and a lot of people moving back,” Lafleur said.